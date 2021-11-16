Ducks in a Row Ranking after week 10

If the playoffs started today the Dallas Cowboys, as the #3 seed, would play the #6 seed Minnesota Vikings. Let that sink in for a minute. No, not that the Cowboys would still be the #3 seed after the sky fell and the world ended yesterday. Look deeper… we’d be matched up against a team that we already defeated, wait for it…without our starting Quarterback. I hope that brought a few of you back from the ledge. For those of you still wanting to jump, I offer you the following list of Superbowl teams dating back to 2012. I have listed each teams wins and losses with a number indicating how many consecutive wins or loses the team had for the span. I also indicated each team’s record through their first 10 games and highlighted those that are the same or worse than ours is currently.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO