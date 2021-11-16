ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Armenia announces Russia-mediated truce with Azerbaijan

By Mariam HARUTYUNYAN with Emil GULIYEV in Baku, Paz PIZARRO, Karen MINASYAN
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1djXix_0cyIoUab00
Since last year's war, both Armenia and Azerbaijan have reported occasional exchanges of fire, sparking fears of another flare-up /AFP/File

Armenia and Azerbaijan on Tuesday reached a Russia-brokered ceasefire, ending hostilities that erupted earlier in the day along their border, the defence ministry in Yerevan said.

The clashes that Armenia said left one of its soldiers dead and a dozen others captured sparked fears of another flare-up a year after the Caucasus arch-foes fought a war over the disputed mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The six-week conflict, which left more than 6,500 dead, ended a year ago in November in a Russia-brokered deal that saw Armenia cede swathes of territory it had controlled for decades.

"Under the mediation of the Russian side, an agreement was reached to cease fire at Armenia's eastern border from 18:30 (1430 GMT). The situation has relatively stabilised," the Armenian defence ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry said at least one of its soldier died in the clashes and that Armenia had "lost control of two military positions."

It also reported that 12 Armenian servicemen were captured by the Azerbaijani military.

The two sides accused each other of initiating fighting along their shared border.

"Armenian troops attacked Azerbaijani positions in the districts of Kelbajar and Lachin," Azerbaijan's defence ministry said in a statement, adding that two Azerbaijani troops were wounded.

The ministry said Azerbaijani troops "stopped the enemy's advance, surrounded and detained Armenian servicemen."

Armenia's defence ministry said Azerbaijani forces tried to "break through" the border before being repelled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MCFMu_0cyIoUab00
Map of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh /AFP

In a security council meeting, Pashinyan accused Azerbaijan of "an aggression on Armenia's sovereign territory."

"Azerbaijan and the forces that support it are targeting Armenia's statehood, sovereignty, and independence," he said, alluding to Turkey, which has backed Baku during the Karabakh war.

- Appeals to Moscow -

Armenia appealed to ally Russia for military support under the Collective Security Treaty Organisation pact, which obliges Moscow to protect it in the event of a foreign invasion.

"Given that there was an attack on Armenia's sovereign territory, we appeal to the Russian Federation to protect Armenia's territorial integrity," said Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan.

President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation with Pashinyan by phone -- the Kremlin said in a statement -- and agreed to "continue contacts" on the matter.

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu held phone conversations with counterparts in Baku and Yerevan and pledged Moscow's help in easing tensions, the Interfax news agency reported.

Before the ceasefire was announced, the European Union and the United Nations called on both sides to cease hostilities.

European Council President Charles Michel on Twitter called for a "full ceasefire", while the UN urged Baku and Yerevan to "exercise restraint".

The French foreign ministry in a statement expressed its "deep concern" and called on all parties to respect the agreements that were reached in November 2020.

Since last year's war, both Armenia and Azerbaijan have reported occasional exchanges of fire.

On Sunday, they traded accusations of opening fire at their border near Karabakh.

The day before, Nagorno-Karabakh authorities said the only road connecting Armenia to the separatist territory -- the Lachin Corridor -- was briefly closed due to an incident between the two sides.

Ethnic Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan as the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, and the ensuing conflict claimed around 30,000 lives.

Related
abc17news.com

Protesters in Armenia demand tougher stance on Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Opposition supporters have blocked traffic in Armenia’s capital to urge the government to take a tougher stance amid tensions with neighboring Azerbaijan. The protesters demanded Monday that the authorities don’t sign documents on the delimitation and demarcation of the border between the countries and reject Azerbaijan’s plans for transport corridors across Armenian territory. Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a decades-old dispute over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Fierce fighting that erupted in September 2020 ended six weeks later with a Russia-brokered peace deal that saw Azerbaijan gain control of a significant part of Nagorno-Karabakh and reclaim all the regions that were controlled by Armenian forces outside the separatist region.
PROTESTS
Reuters

Putin discusses Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia's Pashinyan, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed Nagorno-Karabakh and measures to stabilise the situation there during a phone call on Sunday, the Kremlin said in a statement without elaborating. On Tuesday, Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire at their border...
POLITICS
Asbarez News

European Lawmakers Condemn Azerbaijan’s Attack on Armenia

Members of the European Parliament slammed Azerbaijan for its attack on Armenia and condemned what they called “borderization” since Azerbaijan incursion into Armenia in May. The chair of European Parliament’s Delegation for relations with the South Caucasus, Marina Kaljurand, the European Parliament’s Standing Rapporteur on Armenia, Andrey Kovatchev, and the...
POLITICS
Reuters

EU calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to respect ceasefire

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The European Union urged Armenia and Azerbaijan on Wednesday to disengage their troops and respect the ceasefire agreed the previous day, after reports that seven Azerbaijani soldiers were killed in border clashes. The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, discussed the situation in phone calls...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armen Grigoryan
Person
Vladimir Putin
spectrumlocalnews.com

Azerbaijan loses 7 troops in border clashes with Armenia

MOSCOW (AP) — Seven Azerbaijani service members were killed and 10 more were wounded in clashes with Armenia on the border between the two ex-Soviet nations, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said Wednesday. Armenian officials reported one casualty and said 13 of their troops were captured during Tuesday's hostilities, while 24 more...
MILITARY
Reuters

Putin, Pashinyan discuss situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border during a phone call on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement, without elaborating. Armenia on Tuesday asked Russia to help defend it against Azerbaijan after a border...
POLITICS
Asbarez News

Pashinyan Says Azerbaijan Attempted to Invade Armenia; Fires Defense Minister

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday said that Azerbaijani forces attempted to breach Armenia’s sovereign territory at an unspecified area, likening it to an invasion. He also fired his defense minister, Arshak Karapetyan, blaming him for the border incursion attempt. In its statement Armenia’s Security Council said that at about...
WORLD
abc17news.com

Russian admiral: Kursk disaster caused by NATO sub

MOSCOW (AP) — A retired Russian admiral has alleged that the 2000 Kursk submarine disaster was caused by a collision with a NATO sub in an unproven claim that defies the official conclusion that the country’s worst post-Soviet naval catastrophe was triggered by a faulty torpedo. Retired Adm. Vyacheslav Popov was the commander of Russia’s Northern Fleet when the Kursk exploded and sank during naval maneuvers in the Barents Sea. He charged on Monday that the NATO submarine inadvertently bumped into the Kursk while shadowing it at close distance. The Kursk sank on Aug. 12, 2000 after suffering two powerful explosions. An official probe pointed to an explosive propellant that leaked from a faulty torpedo as the cause of the catastrophe.
MILITARY
AFP

US, Australia, UK sign key deal in nuclear sub alliance

Australia formally embarked Monday on a hotly-contested programme to equip its navy with nuclear-powered submarines in a new defence alliance with Britain and the United States. Under the AUKUS deal, Australia would obtain eight state-of-the-art, nuclear-powered but conventionally armed submarines capable of stealthy, long-range missions.
MILITARY
AFP

AFP

