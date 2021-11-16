ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The only accommodations you should consider for your next trip to Denver

By Alyssa Towns Swantkoski, Monica Humphries
 7 days ago
When you're ready to check-in, Denver is loaded with great places to stay. Caleb Alvarado for Insider

From luxury hotels to historic Airbnbs, Denver, Colorado, has an array of unique places to stay. While you can find and book accommodations using Booking.com, HotelTonight, and Airbnb, Insider previously rounded up the best hotels in Denver, as well as the best Airbnb homes in Denver to get you started. Or, keep reading for our curated list of the best places to stay, below, based on intel from our local experts.

No matter where you choose, it's best to keep close to Union Station for quick and easy access to public transportation.

Here are Insider's top recommendations for the best places to stay in Denver.

Historic details shine in The Crawford, a classic hotel above Union Station. Caleb Alvarado for Insider

The Crawford Hotel

Steps away from downtown Denver, The Crawford Hotel is located right above Denver's iconic Union Station, a hub for transportation, restaurants, bars, and shops. Founded in 2014, the hotel boasts historic details like 65-foot ceilings and stunning chandeliers reflecting what Union Station was like when it opened in 1881.

Patterson Inn

Nestled in Denver's historic Capitol Hill neighborhood, the Patterson Inn is a Victorian mansion-turned-boutique hotel. From a Marie Antoinette-themed room to a Prague-inspired suite, each of the nine accommodations has its own theme. And, rumor has it, that the hotel might even be haunted.

The Oxford is a top pick for luxury seekers. Caleb Alvarado for Insider

The Oxford Hotel

The Oxford Hotel is a luxurious hotel a block from Union Station in Denver's Lower Downtown (or LoDo) neighborhood. The hotel blends historic and contemporary design to create a welcoming stay. Inside, you'll find a curated art collection and luxury spa, and more than a dozen great restaurants are within walking distance.

The Source

In addition to design-forward accommodations, The Source is close to the highway, which allows for easy access to nearby state parks and nature trails. It's also in Denver's River North District (or RiNo), so guests are a short walk from trendy breweries, up-and-coming restaurants, and expansive food halls.

Perhaps the greatest perk of staying at The Source is the marketplace downstairs, which includes a collection of independent stores and restaurants. Try Temaki Den for fresh sushi, or The Woods Restaurant and Rooftop for its striking views of downtown Denver and the Rocky Mountains.

At The Curtis, many rooms feature whimsical themes and design, like this one that pays homage to video games. The Curtis Hotel

The Curtis

For an affordable, unique stay, consider a room at The Curtis, a DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel. Rooms start at just $88 a night and are themed with pop culture references and splashes of vibrant colors. Located in downtown Denver, The Curtis is within walking distance of the Denver Art Museum, Coors Field baseball stadium, the Denver Aquarium, and plenty of restaurants.

A Victorian Airbnb in Curtis Park

Located in Denver's Curtis Park, this standout one-bedroom Airbnb shines with historic details and a peaceful front porch. It's located in a quiet area of Denver but is just a short walk from the trendy bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and stores that fill Denver's River North District (or RiNo).

View Insider's comprehensive guide to visiting Denver.

