The king has been crowned. Bryce Harper can add a second National League Most Valuable Player trophy to his collection following a monstrous 2021 season leading the Phillies. Harper led the National League in slugging percentage (.615), OPS (1.044), OPS+ (179), and doubles (42) while also being in the top three in walks (100), batting average (.309), and on-base percentage (.429). The MV3 had a strong first half for the Phillies before turning it on big time going into the second half. Harper hit 20 home runs while going for a ridiculous 219 OPS+ on the half, single-handedly keeping the Phillies within the playoff picture deep into September.

