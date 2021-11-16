ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans' Mike Vrabel commends A.J. Brown for talking about depression

By Ryan Sikes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Over the weekend, Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown opened up about his struggles with depression via an Instagram post. The Ole Miss product said his depression had gotten so bad that he considered taking his own life in 2020.

Brown, 24, has become one of the best young receivers in the NFL during his first two-plus years, but statistics and success are secondary when a player is struggling to cope behind the scenes.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel touched on the subject on Monday:

“I appreciate A.J.’s courage, and willingness to share that message,” Vrabel said. “I am glad that we have been able to provide a safe space for most everybody that’s been willing to reach out, to talk to somebody here, to somebody outside of here. And it’s our job, it’s part of our job, to make sure that they can deal with the stresses of life, the stresses of professional football, the strain it sometimes puts on the family.

“I appreciate his courage, and hopefully his message can help somebody else feel comfortable to seek help, to get things off their chest, to be able to talk through things, and I think that is a great example.”

Vrabel has always been a players’ coach, someone who truly cares about how his players are feeling, and that can go a long way for someone who is battling something internally.

“These are real things that we all deal with,” Vrabel said of his wide receiver. “And it’s great when people can, especially significant professional football players and athletes, are willing to address it and willing to make statements about it.”

Good on Brown for speaking up about his struggles. We’re happy to see things are moving in a better direction for him after what he went through last year.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

