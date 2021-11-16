ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can a Ring Video Doorbell record locally?

By Samuel Contreras
Android Central
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest answer: Yes, but you may need to upgrade your system to support it. The Ring Alarm Pro has a microSD card slot that can store Ring camera footage locally. Finally, you'll need a...

www.androidcentral.com

ZDNet

Walmart's Black Friday 2021 deals revealed: $398 70-inch 4K HDTV, $159 Apple AirPods Pro

Now that Walmart's early Black Friday deal appetizers have been served, it's time for the main course. The retailing giant's ad has been released to the public, detailing special deals that begin online starting at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 22 and kicking off in stores at 5 a.m. on Black Friday morning. Here are a half-dozen great sales on laptops and other tech products that Walmart will be offering for Black Friday 2021.
TrustedReviews

Make smarten up your home smart with this Echo Dot and Ring Doorbell deal

Grab an Echo Dot and Video Doorbell for under £50 with this great early Black Friday deal. We’re back again with some of the best Black Friday deals that you can get your hands on. This deal gives you both a 3rd-generation Amazon Echo Dot and a Ring Video Doorbell, so you can keep your home smart for just £44.
The Independent

Ring doorbell Black Friday deals 2021: What to expect in the sale this year

Ring doorbells allow you to monitor, keep track and act upon the goings on outside your front door. They’ve increased in popularity over the years, with more and more people turning to smart tech to ensure they keep their house and possessions safe. Ring offers a wide range of products, from security cameras and full-blown systems, to its most popular products, its range of video doorbells. This range has in itself expanded recently, with Ring now offering seven different types of doorbell to suit your home.There are wired versions, which are intended to replace existing doorbell systems, or battery and...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Independent

Amazon has discounted its Echo dot and Ring doorbell bundle by 50% ahead of Black Friday

With Christmas approaching, it also means Black Friday – the biggest shopping event of the year – is just around the corner, and now is the time to start getting your shopping lists ready.The annual bonanza sees all our favourite retailers slashing their prices across tech, beauty, fashion, toys, home appliances and much more, making it the best time to save on big-ticket items such as Apple AirPods, Shark vacuums, TVs or KitchenAids ahead of Christmas.Originally a one-day in-store event in the US that marked the beginning of the festive shopping season, the event has since become a weekend-long sale...
reviewed.com

Blink's $50 video doorbell offers thrifty front-door surveillance, with some caveats

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Versatile, budget-friendly home security for your front door. About the Blink Video Doorbell. Price: $49.99. Colors: Black, white. Connectivity: 2.4 GHz 802.11b/g/n. Power source: Two AA batteries or hardwire. Recording resolution: 1080p...
Android Central

1More's ColorBuds 2 are a budget masterclass, and they're on sale right now

The 1More Quad Driver continue to be one of the best wired earbuds I have used to date, and thankfully, the audio brand has ventured into wireless earbuds. The ColorBuds 2 are a budget powerhouse, delivering a customizable sound signature that is one of the best you'll find in the sub-$100 category, and they connect over the latest Bluetooth 5.2 standard.
Android Central

Try one of the best tri-band Wi-Fi mesh systems with Eero 48% off at Amazon

Eero has made a name for itself in the home Wi-Fi market thanks to its tight focus on delivering consistent performance with one of the easiest setup experiences around. With a tri-band connection and a tiny housing, the Eero Pro is a great value at $139 (30% off) at Amazon. Not only that, but if you have a large house with Wi-Fi dead zones, Eero works great as a mesh. While you can link up multiple Eero Pro routers, you also have the option of using the compact Eero Beacon which is also on sale for $71, a massive 40% off at Amazon.
AFTVnews

Echo Dot 3rd Gen w/ Free Color Smart Bulb is $19.99 or $41.99 with a Ring Video Doorbell

Amazon’s Black Friday deals on its devices continue to trickle out. The 3rd-Gen Echo Dot w/ Free Color Smart Bulb has gone on sale for $19.99. This bundle was $1 cheaper last year, which is the lowest it has ever been, but it included a white bulb instead of a color bulb. Buying it with or without the bulb is the same price, so the bulb truly is free. Also available starting today is the 3rd-gen Echo Dot with a Ring Video Doorbell for $41.99. At $3 less than this bundle was during Prime day this year, this is the new lowest price this bundle has ever been. Even though the 4th-gen Echo Dot, which has not gone on sale yet, does exist, the 3rd-gen model holds its own since many prefer it for its smaller size. Amazon rightfully kept making it, despite the new model being released, because it certainly has its advantages and sounds great for its small size.
Android Central

Keep your home cozy save up to $50 on ecobee smart home devices

The Nest Thermostat may have been one of the first smart thermostats on the market, but other brands quickly rose to compete for the crown of best smart thermostat. One of those brands that are regularly in contention for that title is ecobee. Its thermostats offer all of the expected controls for a smart option, like app-controlled functions, automatic adjustments, and notifications on your phone when maintenance is due. But ecobee has a few more tricks that other brands lack, and this shopping season is the perfect time to pick one up.
Android Central

The Force is with this adorable Baby Yoda Echo Dot bundle for $23 off

Looking to upgrade the tech in your house? There are plenty of amazing smart home deals ahead of Black Friday, including this adorable Echo Dot (3rd Gen) bundle featuring a stand designed like Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian. It's the perfect fit for any Star Wars enthusiast and just livens up the décor. I mean look just at those ears.
Android Central

Buy a new Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro and get another one free at Verizon

The Google Pixel 6 is easily one of the best Android phones you can get with fantastic performance and a camera system that takes some of the best photos on any smartphone. When you buy a Google Pixel 6 with 24 or 30 monthly payments, you can get one free with a new line. That's $700 off at Verizon Wireless.
Android Central

Samsung's best wireless earbuds get a big discount for Black Friday

I get a lot of wireless earbuds for review over the course of a year, and if I had to pick one as the standout option in 2021, I'd go with the Galaxy Buds Pro. The earbuds deliver in the areas I care about: they sound fantastic, aren't uncomfortable even with extended use, tune out the surroundings incredibly well, and last more than five hours on a full charge.
Android Central

Yeelight now makes Nanoleaf-style LED light panels, and they're just $99

Yeelight may not be as well-known as Philips Hue when it comes to lighting, but the brand has steadily made inroads into global markets over the last five years on the back of smart LED bulbs and ambient lighting. Its latest W3 bulb has the distinction of being one of the best smart LED bulbs in the market today, delivering the same feature-set as Hue at half the cost.
