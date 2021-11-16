Can a Ring Video Doorbell record locally?

Amazon’s Black Friday deals on its devices continue to trickle out. The 3rd-Gen Echo Dot w/ Free Color Smart Bulb has gone on sale for $19.99. This bundle was $1 cheaper last year, which is the lowest it has ever been, but it included a white bulb instead of a color bulb. Buying it with or without the bulb is the same price, so the bulb truly is free. Also available starting today is the 3rd-gen Echo Dot with a Ring Video Doorbell for $41.99. At $3 less than this bundle was during Prime day this year, this is the new lowest price this bundle has ever been. Even though the 4th-gen Echo Dot, which has not gone on sale yet, does exist, the 3rd-gen model holds its own since many prefer it for its smaller size. Amazon rightfully kept making it, despite the new model being released, because it certainly has its advantages and sounds great for its small size.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO