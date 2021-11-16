Kraft Heinz recalls Kool-Aid mix potentially containing glass and metal

On November 12, Kraft Heinz delivered, via Costco, a written communication to Costco members who purchased, or whose "add-on members" purchased, 82.5-ounce containers of its Kool-Aid brand Tropical Punch Mix. "Kraft Heinz and the FDA have announced a recall," the communication stated, in connection with certain of such units of this Kool-Aid mix — specifically, those whose packaging bears a "Best When Used By" date of either "2023-08-31" (i.e, August 3, 2023) or "2023-09-01" (i.e., September 1, 2023). The communication further instructed anyone who has the identified units of Kool-Aid mix to not consume or otherwise use them, and instead, to return them to Costco for a full refund. "At least one other grocery store chain, Stater Bros, in Southern California, is recalling the Kool-Aid Tropical Punch, which was sold in 8-quart containers," according to Food Safety News.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO