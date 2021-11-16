ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Kraft Heinz recalls Kool-Aid mix potentially containing glass and metal

By Will Feuer
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKraft Heinz is recalling batches of some Kool-Aid mix “due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass,” according to an alert issued by retailer Costco. Costco issued the alert to customers who appear to have...

nypost.com

EatThis

5 Recalled Grocery Items to Check Your Kitchen for ASAP

The holiday season is upon us, a time when your grocery list is longer because it's filled with everything you need for a feast. But anyone who recently returned from Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and other supermarkets should check their kitchen pantries, refrigerators, and freezers because of several serious recalls.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

This Popular Drink Sold at Costco May Contain Glass Right Now

Whether you're visiting for the low prices or the free samples, Costco has earned millions of loyal customers over the years. And while the company's diverse roster of products may typically delight shoppers, there's one particular grocery item from the retailer you'd be wise to steer clear of right now. Officials are warning that one popular drink sold at Costco could be contaminated with dangerous substances, including glass. Read on to find out which Costco product could pose a serious risk to your safety.
PUBLIC HEALTH
news9.com

Kraft Heinz Recalls Some Country Time Lemonade & Kool-Aid Tropical Punch

Kraft Heinz is recalling Country Time Lemonade and Kool-Aid Tropical Punch powdered beverages because they may contain tiny pieces of metal and glass. The recall involves certain powdered drinks sold in 19-ounce, 82-ounce and "on-the-go sticks" because of the small particles that may have been introduced during production, the company told CBS MoneyWatch in an emailed statement.
FOOD & DRINKS
Beach Radio

Recall alert: This drink mix might include metal, glass bits

Customers are being urged to return or throw out large containers of a certain drink mix, due to the risk of small pieces of metal or glass inside. The 82.5 ounce canisters of Kool-Aid Tropical Punch Mix were sold at Costco stores, according to a recall issued by Kraft Heinz and the Food and Drug Administration.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Your Kool-Aid Mix May Contain Something You Shouldn't Swallow

On November 12, Kraft Heinz delivered, via Costco, a written communication to Costco members who purchased, or whose "add-on members" purchased, 82.5-ounce containers of its Kool-Aid brand Tropical Punch Mix. "Kraft Heinz and the FDA have announced a recall," the communication stated, in connection with certain of such units of this Kool-Aid mix — specifically, those whose packaging bears a "Best When Used By" date of either "2023-08-31" (i.e, August 3, 2023) or "2023-09-01" (i.e., September 1, 2023). The communication further instructed anyone who has the identified units of Kool-Aid mix to not consume or otherwise use them, and instead, to return them to Costco for a full refund. "At least one other grocery store chain, Stater Bros, in Southern California, is recalling the Kool-Aid Tropical Punch, which was sold in 8-quart containers," according to Food Safety News.
FOOD SAFETY
ComicBook

Urgent Kool-Aid Recall Announced

Kraft-Heinz, the maker of Kool-Aid, has announced an urgent recall on the popular drink mix due to some of the Kool-Aid items potentially containing glass or metal particles. According to BGR, Kraft-Heinz maintains that the particles do not pose a serious threat if ingested, however, the recall is in place out of an abundance of caution and consumers are being urged to check their pantries.
FOOD & DRINKS
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

Publix and Target are Pulling These 9 Popular Foods from Stores

Target and Publix are two of the most popular stores in the U.S., with millions of customers perusing the retailers' expansive product offerings on a daily basis. However, if you bought any of nine particular products at either store lately, you'd be better off throwing them away instead of eating them. Both stores have just announced that the popular foods have been pulled from shelves due to the serious safety risk they may present. Read on to find out which foods are affected and what to do if you have them at home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

These 4 Popular Bagged Salads Were Just Recalled in 10 States

It was one of those rare, last-minute recalls, when a major produce brand issued an important announcement just ahead of the weekend. Bagged salads sold at a few of the nation's largest grocery chains have been recalled over food safety concerns. We've got the details you need. On October 29...
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
AGRICULTURE

