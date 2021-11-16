ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks Closed Higher on Wall Street After Retail Sales Post Big Gain

By Associated Press
cheddar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial District, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, file) Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors reviewed solid earnings reports from big retailers and a surprisingly strong report on consumer spending....

cheddar.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer picks 4 stocks to look at as market rotates away from tech winners

Wall Street appears to be shifting out of winning technology stocks into parts of the market that have lagged, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. The "Mad Money" host detailed a strategy for investors to play the rotation that includes buying companies such as Morgan Stanley. "I'd rather find companies that...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

These Stocks Look Like Solid Choices for 2022

When choosing what stocks to purchase in 2022, you’ll want to consider their price and market behavior. How much did the stock initially sell for and has it maintained its value during its lifespan? You might also want to consider who owns and operates the company you’re interested in to see if your values align.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

5 Must-Buy Stocks to Tap Nasdaq Composite's Impressive Rally

Wall Street continues its dream run for 2021, with just six weeks left this year. Although the rally is broad-based, market participants are surprised with the performance of Nasdaq Composite. The tech-heavy index had an astonishing rally in the pandemic-ridden 2020. However, in the beginning of 2021, several economists and financial experts were skeptical about Nasdaq Composite due to the stretched valuation of the technology sector.
STOCKS
koamnewsnow.com

Is the Stock Market Going to Crash Again?

The market will crash again. That is inevitable. The only real question is when will it happen?. Let’s be clear: there are lots of reasons to believe the market could crash soon. Skyrocketing inflation , stretched valuations , and a critical labor shortage each could pose risks to the market on their own. Put them all together in a situation like we have today, and the danger certainly seems to multiply.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Spade
MarketWatch

Tech stocks turn solidly lower midday Monday as benchmark 10-year Treasury punches up to 1.60% to start Thanksgiving week

The Nasdaq Composite on Monday pivoted into negative territory, and the broader stock market was off its best levels of the session, as Treasury rates rose, putting pressure on the yield-sensitive index. The Nasdaq was trading near the lows of the session, down 0.8% at around 15,930, after setting an intraday record earlier at 16,212.23. The downturn for the benchmark came as the 10-year Treasury yield rose to around 1.60%, from 1.535% on Friday afternoon. The rise in yields comes as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was nominated by President Joe Biden for a second term as head of the U.S. central bank, as had been widely expected. Meanwhile, the other benchmarks were trading solidly higher but off their best levels. The S&P 500 index was trading off 0.3% at around 4,712, after establishing an intraday all-time high at 4,743.83, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.6% higher at roughly 35,825. U.S. markets will be closed Thursday and see an abbreviated session Friday.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) advanced 1.94% to $46.28 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.32% to 4,682.94. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $2.41 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) slipped 2.89% to $659.20 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.32% to 4,682.94. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Netflix Inc. closed $41.79 below its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company achieved on November 17th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Wall Street#Ap Photo#Americans#The Commerce Department#Bmo Wealth Management#Nasdaq#Home Depot#Marketplace Etsy#Nike#Tapestry
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slipped 1.24% to $341.01 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.26% to 15,854.76. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $43.32 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) rose 1.78% to $284.97 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.32% to 4,682.94. The stock's rise snapped a five-day losing streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $10.68 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Lucid stock is up 17% today: here is where to buy it

Lucid stock (LCID) is currently trading at $55.21. The stock has risen +8.16 (17.34%) today. Here is a brief guide on the best places to buy Lucid stock. The Lucid stock has overcome the fears of slipping following a loss in its 2021, Q3 earnings report to start the week on a high note by rising by 17%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
dallassun.com

Stock markets in Asia end mostly higher despite Wall Street gyrations

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Tuesday, despite the sudden and aggressive fall in U.S. stocks overnight. The Nasdaq and Standard and Poor's 500 hit record highs before falling sharply. In Australia Tuesday, the All Ordinaries advanced 53.40 points or 0.69 percent to 7,743.70. In...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones tumbled over 260 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A), Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) and Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN). The Chicago Fed National Activity Index...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open higher as Biden renominates Powell as Fed chief

Stocks started a holiday-shortened week on a positive note Monday as President Joe Biden announced he would nominate Jerome Powell to serve a second term as Federal Reserve chairman. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 87 points, or 0.2%, to 35,689, while the S&P 500 rose 0.4% to 4,718.93 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.5% to 16,140.15.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in November

Biden's infrastructure law is a boon for Caterpillar. Salesforce's earnings is around the corner, and it's betting big on the upcoming holiday sales. Visa and Amazon are at loggerheads over fees, but there's a lot more to Visa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) is the mostwidely followed stock index,...
STOCKS
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Retail sales show big October gain

WASHINGTON – Americans largely shrugged off higher prices last month and stepped up their spending at retail stores and online, providing a boost to the economy. Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 1.7% in October from September, the U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday. That's the biggest gain since March and up from 0.8% in the previous month. Much of the sales increase also reflected higher prices.
Street.Com

Home Depot Drives Dow Gains; Stocks Rise After Impressive October Retail Sales

U.S. stocks traded higher Tuesday, while the dollar extended recent gains and Treasury yields nudged higher, as investors braced for key data releases that could offer clarity on the strength of the American consumer heading into the holiday period. Global stocks were also given a boost by a longer-than-expected virtual...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy