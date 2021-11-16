Jamal Hill Wants to Teach You to Swim

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. “The science just doesn’t exist.” That’s performance sports nutritionist, Scott Tindal, talking about the research behind fueling for triathlon. He’s worked with elite athletes across a wide variety of sports, from the National Hockey League to the America’s Cup, but triathlon nutrition, he says, can be tricky to perfect. It was only when he began working with professional and amateur triathletes that recognized the unique nutritional challenges of triathlon. “It’s not just the endurance nature of triathlon, lasting up to 17 hours,” Tindal said. “It’s the three sports in one combination of swim-bike-run that makes fueling for triathlon incrementally more difficult than a single discipline.”
