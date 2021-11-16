Jamal Hill Wants to Teach You to Swim

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. I’ve had the pleasure of coaching multiple Masters triathletes and runners over the years, including a few all the way to the age group podium in Kona or to the Boston Marathon for the first time. The key lesson I’ve learned? The best strength training for triathletes over 50 isn’t the most conservative approach. In fact, Masters athletes who double down on their strength tend to get through their seasons with better speed and power output, fewer injuries, and quicker recovery in between hard training blocks and races. But to learn this lesson, many of us need to flip our understanding of fragility and risk on its head.

