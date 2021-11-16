ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

The Capital Gains Tax Break: Great Idea Or Big Mistake?

By Robert Goulder
Forbes
Forbes
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tax Notes contributing editors Robert Goulder and Joseph J. Thorndike debate the merits and necessity of the capital gains preference, all in five minutes. This transcript has been edited for length and clarity. Joseph J. Thorndike: Democrats in Washington have been pondering the unthinkable this year, curbing or even...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Can we use this strategy to avoid capital gains taxes?

Q. A good portion of my non-retirement assets are stocks and mutual funds that are jointly held with my spouse. If one spouse is terminally ill, does it make any sense from a tax perspective to make the terminally ill spouse the primary owner of the stocks and bonds and the surviving spouse the beneficiary? Thus when the primary owner passes away, the surviving spouse who is the beneficiary can get a step-up in basis and avoid paying capital gains if they sell the investments. For example, one purchased Facebook when it was $40 a share as joint tenants. Facebook is now $300 a share and the registration is changed from joint tenant to ownership of the spouse that is terminally ill. The primary owner passes away and Facebook is now $350 a share, the surviving spouse who is the beneficiary pays capital gains not on the original purchase price of $40 but on the $350 value of the stock.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Forbes

Retirees: Want To Earn A Guaranteed 7.12% Interest?

Would you be interested in earning 7.12% annual interest on an investment that’s guaranteed by the U.S. government? And not lock up your money for years?. This is not a come-on nor is it a time machine to travel back to the good old days of higher interest rates. You can now buy Series I Savings Bonds, aka I bonds, directly from the U.S. Treasury that earn an annual rate of 7.12% per year. This rate is guaranteed on all I bond purchases made through April 2022. For most savers, that’s about 7% more than the rate they might be currently earning on savings accounts or CDs at banks.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
sandiegouniontribune.com

SALT for the rich: Some affluent Californians would get a big tax break from Democrats

WASHINGTON — One of President Biden’s proudest boasts is that his legislative package reflects a “blue-collar blueprint” for prosperity. The $1.2-trillion infrastructure bill he signed into law on Monday aims to produce a lot of jobs over the next 10 years for plumbers, pipe fitters and construction crews — work that doesn’t require a college degree.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Standard-Examiner

Layin’ It on the Line: Tax-loss harvesting can help offset capital gains

“For many investors, tax-loss harvesting is one of the most useful tools for reducing capital gains taxes.” — Lyle Boss. What is tax-loss harvesting and will it work for you?. When securities and certain other assets such as real estate are sold at a loss to offset a capital gains...
OGDEN, UT
SmartAsset

A Simple Trick for Avoiding Capital Gains Tax on Real Estate Investments

Investing in real estate can assist you in diversifying your investment portfolio by adding physical assets and providing you with a hedge against inflation. If you are a real estate investor, or if you aspire to become one, you will … Continue reading → The post A Simple Trick for Avoiding Capital Gains Tax on Real Estate Investments appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
CNBC

How to pay 0% capital gains taxes with a six-figure income

Married investors filing jointly with taxable income of $80,800 or less ($40,400 for single filers) may pay 0% long-term capital gains levies for 2021. That's after subtracting the standard deduction of $25,100 for couples ($12,550 for single investors) or itemized write-offs, whichever is greater, from adjusted gross income. However, it's...
INCOME TAX
Forbes

How A Carbon Capital Gains Tax Can Curb Emissions

Because most people view carbon as a “free” commodity, carbon is seldom managed as carefully as other costs like materials, labor, or real estate. But, of course, carbon has a real and rising cost for the planet. Carbon pricing was a focal point of the discussions surrounding COP26, the latest...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
makeuseof.com

Avoid These 5 Big Mistakes When Investing in Crypto

There are now millions of people worldwide who have invested in one or more types of cryptocurrency. Bitcoin, Cardano, Ether, there's a huge list of coins to choose from, but it's hard to know which one is right for you. What's more, people make so many mistakes and miss so many red flags when investing in crypto.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Gains Tax#Tax Brackets#Democrats
bitcoinmagazine.com

An Unrealized Capital Gains Tax Would Wallop Big Stock And Bitcoin Investors

Bitcoin HODLers live by the words of the 1987 Rick Astley hit song, “Never Gonna Give You Up.” Many have held their stack for years, through steep price declines, only to see the price ratchet up to new highs every year. In contrast to short-term trading, it’s a buy-and-hold investment strategy that seems to be working.
STOCKS
thecentersquare.com

Washington state AG responds to lawsuit over capital gains tax

(The Center Square) – Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson recently filed a response to a lawsuit against the state’s new capital gains tax that appears to conflict with several opinions from the federal government. Legislators earlier this year approved the law, to begin in 2022, that would impose a 7%...
WASHINGTON STATE
Kiplinger

Mutual Fund Capital Gains Taxes Could Be a Handful

After years of raging bull market conditions, many Americans will be sitting on large unrealized capital gains in their mutual fund portfolios. That's a good thing, of course, but those gains do carry significant tax risks. And they are risks you can't necessarily control. Capital gains taxation on individual stocks...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
IRS
leedaily.com

Child Tax Credit 2022 Qualifications: What Will Be Different?

A child tax credit (CTC) is a scheme of government to support poor families that have dependent children. The families that make less than a certain amount per year may benefit from a child tax credit. President Joe Biden has expanded the said policy this year as part of his...
INCOME TAX
etftrends.com

Half of Americans Believe That Debt Won’t End at Retirement

A whopping 46% of Americans believe that they are going to retire in the red is the startling find of a recent survey from MagnifyMoney that could have long-term implications for fixed income needs. In retirement, monthly payments for various debts can very quickly eat into monthly income allotments and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Forbes

Forbes

287K+
Followers
85K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy