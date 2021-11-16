The Capital Gains Tax Break: Great Idea Or Big Mistake?

Q. A good portion of my non-retirement assets are stocks and mutual funds that are jointly held with my spouse. If one spouse is terminally ill, does it make any sense from a tax perspective to make the terminally ill spouse the primary owner of the stocks and bonds and the surviving spouse the beneficiary? Thus when the primary owner passes away, the surviving spouse who is the beneficiary can get a step-up in basis and avoid paying capital gains if they sell the investments. For example, one purchased Facebook when it was $40 a share as joint tenants. Facebook is now $300 a share and the registration is changed from joint tenant to ownership of the spouse that is terminally ill. The primary owner passes away and Facebook is now $350 a share, the surviving spouse who is the beneficiary pays capital gains not on the original purchase price of $40 but on the $350 value of the stock.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 12 HOURS AGO