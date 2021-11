The Green Bay Packers opened as 5.5-point favorites over the Seattle Seahawks before the line dropped to -3 on Tuesday. The opening line reflected oddsmakers' belief that Aaron Rodgers returning for the Packers was more likely than Russell Wilson starting for the Seahawks. That changed early in the week, after Wilson returned to practice and Rodgers on Tuesday indicated that obstacles remained before he could get back under center after missing last week due to a positive COVID-19 test.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO