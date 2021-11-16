ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia resumes flights with more countries amid COVID surge

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia says it will resume allowing air travel to Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Costa Rica and Mongolia starting Dec. 1. The government coronavirus...

Washington Post

As coronavirus cases surge, more European countries consider lockdowns

Europe has once again become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, a development fueled by slowing vaccination rates, spreading misinformation and loosened restrictions. With cases and deaths surging across the continent, countries are considering new lockdowns — and debating whether vaccines alone are sufficient to curb the coronavirus spread. Close...
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

Netherlands returns to partial lockdown amid COVID-19 surge

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The Netherlands will return to a partial lockdown from Saturday after the government ordered restaurants and shops to close early and barred spectators from major sporting events in an effort to contain a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases. Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in a televised address...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
KEYT

Russia prepares new restrictions amid persistent virus surge

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say they are preparing new restrictions to counter the unrelenting surge of coronavirus infections that has engulfed the vast country in recent weeks. The state coronavirus task force announced Thursday it was drafting legislation to expand the system of QR codes, already used in many regions to restrict access to certain public places, to include public transport, cafes and shops. The system only allows access to people who have been vaccinated, have recovered from the virus recently or can provide a negative coronavirus test no older than 72 hours. It wasn’t immediately clear when the new measures could be imposed. The task force on Thursday reported 40,759 new cases and 1,237 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEYT

Austria locks down the unvaccinated amid a surge of COVID-19

BERLIN (AP) — Austria has taken what its leader called the “dramatic” step of implementing a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people who haven’t recently had COVID-19. It’s perhaps the most drastic of a string of measures being taken by European governments to get a massive regional resurgence of the virus under control. The move, which took effect at midnight, prohibits people 12 and older who haven’t been vaccinated or recently recovered from leaving their homes except for basic activities such as working, grocery shopping, going to school — or getting vaccinated. The lockdown is initially being imposed until Nov. 24 in the Alpine country of 8.9 million but the health minister says further restrictions may be considered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlanticcitynews.net

Slow pace of vaccinations blamed for surge in Covid deaths in Russia

MOSCOW, Russia: With the number of COVID-19 cases reaching over 9 million, Russia has reported a new record number of deaths caused by the virus. On November 13, the country's national coronavirus task force said a record 1,241 people died from the virus over the past day, two more than the previous record reported on Wednesday, adding 39,256 new infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wcn247.com

WHO Europe warns of possible surge in COVID deaths ahead

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization’s Europe office says projections show its 53-country region could face another 700,000 deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic by next spring, topping 2 million in total. WHO Europe is based in Copenhagen and it also cited growing evidence of a decline in protection against infection and mild disease through vaccines. It said a “booster dose” should be given as a priority to the most vulnerable populations including people with weakened immune systems as well as people over age 60 and health care workers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wcn247.com

Afghan referee sees no fair play in EU border policies

VELIKA KLADUSA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Ibrahim Rasool loved his job as a soccer referee because of sportsmanship and fair play. But the 33-year-old from Afghanistan says there is nothing fair about the way the European Union treats people seeking refuge from violence and war. Rasool claimed in an interview with the Associated Press that Croatian police ignored pleas from a pregnant woman and families with small children and deported him and 16 others back to Bosnia when they crossed into the EU country this month. Croatian police have not responded to an AP email seeking information about the alleged Nov. 10 incident. Croatian police have faced multiple accusations of pushing back migrants and refugees and using violence to do so.
SOCCER
wcn247.com

Belarus says it has helped more than 100 migrants leave

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarusian authorities say they have helped more than 100 migrants leave the country and more are prepared to leave. The statement comes after almost two weeks tensions at on the Belarus’ border with Poland where hundreds of migrants remain stuck. Belarus’ Interior Ministry officials said Tuesday that 118 migrants flew out of the capital Minsk on Monday. Another group of migrants is expected to leave Belarus on Tuesday. A large group of people mostly from the Middle East has been stranded in Belarus at a border crossing with Poland since Nov. 8. The West has accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of luring the migrants to the border to to destabilize the European Union in retaliation for its sanctions on his authoritarian regime.
IMMIGRATION

