ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

American official: US 'fully committed' to F-35 sale to UAE

By JON GAMBRELL - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 7 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A senior American official overseeing arms exports says the U.S. remains “fully committed” to a proposed sale...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedrive

Video Shows U.S. Destroyer's Very Intimate Standoff With Iranian Vessels Over Seized Oil Tanker (Updated)

Iran's raid on an oil tanker resulted in an incredibly close encounter between its gunboats and a U.S. Navy destroyer. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Iran has released dramatic video footage of an incident in the Gulf of Oman, which reportedly took place last week. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the Vietnam-flagged tanker ship Sothys and then appears to have sent small boats to swarm two U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke class destroyers, as well as U.S. Coast Guard cutters, in what by every indication is an unprecedented altercation.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uae#Russia#American#Ap#The State Department#The Associated Press#Sukhoi
New York Post

Top general warns China could soon spring surprise nuclear strike on US

The second-ranking general in the US military has sounded the alarm about China’s weapons development — warning that Beijing may soon have the capability to launch a surprise nuclear strike against America. “They look like a first-use weapon,” Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

US is asked to join search for British F-35 stealth fighter that crashed in the Mediterranean in race to stop Russia from recovering secret American tech

The US has been asked to help locate and salvage a crashed British fighter jet, in order to prevent the top-secret American technology from falling into Russian hands. The Royal Air Force F-35B Lightning II, one of 24 such aircraft that America has delivered to the UK, crashed in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday after the RAF pilot safely ejected.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Dubai
Country
United Arab Emirates
The Independent

China’s ‘secret’ UAE military facility sends message to nationalists at home

A Chinese military base in the Gulf has long been a nightmare scenario for many US officials who, for years, watched the growing ties between China and their Gulf allies with a wary eye.Now, their suspicions about China’s ambitions to establish a military footprint in the oil-rich region appear to have taken a step closer to becoming a reality.Satellite images emerged last week suggesting that China was building a multi-storey military facility in the UAE port of Khalifa. The UAE government appeared not to be aware of the building in the terminal which was built and operated by the Chinese...
POLITICS
thedrive

China’s Giant Moving Warship Target In The Desert Shows How Seriously It’s Taking The Naval Arms Race

China is expending considerable effort and resources to drastically increase the fidelity of its desert-based anti-ship weapons targets. A mocked-up U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and other warships from its battle group, as well as at least one simulated vessel that can move on rails across the desert in northwest China, are among the latest tools to help the People’s Liberation Army refine its anti-ship capabilities. While we have seen static warship replicas used in this way before by the PLA, the giant moving target is a new development and reflects the seriousness with which Beijing views its anti-surface warfare capabilities, which notably include anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBMs) launched from the land and by aircraft, as well a range of advanced cruise missiles. Hypersonic anti-ship missiles could even be on the horizon, as well.
MILITARY
abc17news.com

Russian admiral: Kursk disaster caused by NATO sub

MOSCOW (AP) — A retired Russian admiral has alleged that the 2000 Kursk submarine disaster was caused by a collision with a NATO sub in an unproven claim that defies the official conclusion that the country’s worst post-Soviet naval catastrophe was triggered by a faulty torpedo. Retired Adm. Vyacheslav Popov was the commander of Russia’s Northern Fleet when the Kursk exploded and sank during naval maneuvers in the Barents Sea. He charged on Monday that the NATO submarine inadvertently bumped into the Kursk while shadowing it at close distance. The Kursk sank on Aug. 12, 2000 after suffering two powerful explosions. An official probe pointed to an explosive propellant that leaked from a faulty torpedo as the cause of the catastrophe.
MILITARY
BBC

Iran nuclear programme: Threat of Israeli strike grows

In the turquoise waters of the Red Sea, Israeli, Emirati and Bahraini naval forces for the first time just days ago rehearsed joint security operations with a US warship. It followed a war-game at a desert airbase just north of the Israeli port city of Eilat last month, which sent fighter planes from Israel and seven other countries roaring into the skies.
MILITARY
AFP

US warship transits Taiwan Strait after Biden-Xi summit

A US warship sailed through the strait separating Taiwan and China on Tuesday, the navy said, the first such passage since leaders from the two rival superpowers held a video summit. US warships periodically conduct freedom of navigation sailings through the strait, often triggering angry responses from Beijing, which claims Taiwan and the surrounding waters as its own territory. 
MILITARY
The Independent

Royal Navy and US salvage team work to recover F-35 that crashed in Mediterranean

A joint British and American operation is underway to find an F-35B warplane with highly advanced secret technology in waters two kilometres deep in the Mediterranean after it crashed while taking off from an aircraft carrier.The entry point of the fast-jet into the ocean was not far from the vessel, HMS Queen Elizabeth. However, the aircraft’s wings would have made it glide underwater for a distance before sinking to the bottom, say defence officials, making locating it a complex process. The immediate focus would be to recover the most sensitive equipment from the aircraft, which cost about £100m each. The...
MILITARY
NBC New York

Drones and F-35 Fighter Jet Deal in Focus for the Dubai Air Show

Fighter jet fleet upgrades and new counter-UAS (unmanned aerial systems) technologies are likely to be major themes at the Dubai Air Show. But many eyes will be on whether prior weapons sales agreements made under the Trump administration will come through. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Cutting-edge technologies and geopolitics...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy