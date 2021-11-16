Kyle Shanahan Makes a Point to Dominate Sean McVay

Odell Beckham Jr. is now a member of the Los Angeles Rams which means the team is now even more stacked than they were before. The Rams had reportedly been scoping OBJ out since 2017 as Sean McVay had an obsession with the wide receiver. He is ready to cook up a ton of plays for the superstar, and there is a very good chance we see him boost his stats compared to what we saw out in Cleveland.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO