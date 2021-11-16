Kyle Shanahan Makes a Point to Dominate Sean McVay
Tuesday on 2 Pros and Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington recap the 49ers smackdown of the Rams on Monday Night Football. Since they've become head coaches of their respective teams in 2017, Kyle Shanahan and the Niners are 6-3 against Sean McVay and the Rams, so Brady explains why Shanahan has extra motivation in these matchups every year.
Brady Quinn: "You wanna know why [Kyle Shanhan] has got such a red-ass for this. It's because everyone bloviates about Sean McVay, their offensive scheme and system. Anyone who coaches there gets a head coaching job or an upgrade somewhere else. Meanwhile, that's the same system Kyle Shanahan uses. That's where Sean MCVay got a lot of what he's using, is from the Mike Shanahan to Kyle Shanahan system, and he never gets any credit for it. And so then twice a year now, Kyle Shanahan just goes ahead and says lets have a watch measuring contest. Let's see where this is all really coming from, and they just put the smackdown on the Los Angeles Rams. It is one of the most interesting things that never gets discussed and talked about..."
