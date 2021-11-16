ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Germany: Islamic extremist motive possible in train attack

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they are no longer ruling out an Islamic extremist motive in a knife attack on a train earlier...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
wcn247.com

Attack by extremists in Burkina Faso kills at least 19

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso's government press agency says at least 19 people, including nine security force members, have been killed during an attack by extremists in Burkina Faso. Doctors Without Borders said Tuesday one of its staff members was also injured in the attack in Foube in the Center-North region, and a healthcare center was burned down. Sunday's violence was likely targeting a gendarme post a few hundred meters away. The attack is the latest in escalating violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State across the country, that’s killed thousands and displaced more than 1.4 million people. Earlier this month more than 50 people were killed, including 49 gendarmes in the Sahel’s Soum province.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wcn247.com

Iraqi baby buried as death toll in EU-Belarus crisis grows

BOHONIKI, Poland (AP) — A Polish imam recited prayers over the tiny white casket of an unborn Iraqi boy. It was the latest life claimed as thousands of migrants from the Middle East have tried to slip into the European Union illegally and found their path cut off by soldiers and a fast approaching winter in the forests of Poland and Belarus. There is no exact toll among the migrants and refugees who since the summer have traveled to Belarus and then sought to cross into Poland, Lithuania or Latvia, the three countries bordering the EU. Yet there is no doubt that the death toll is rising.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamburg#Munich#Berlin#Extremist#Ap#Islamic State#Intercityexpress#Austrian
Shropshire Star

Liverpool hospital blast declared terrorist attack but ‘motive unclear’

The man who died in the blast made the improvised explosive device. The Prime Minister will host an urgent Cobra meeting after the Remembrance Sunday car explosion outside a Liverpool hospital was declared by police to have been a terrorist attack. Downing Street said Boris Johnson would lead the committee,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
persecution.org

Christian Man in Indonesia Attacked by Islamic Radicals

11/18/2021 Indonesia (International Christian Concern) – An attack on a Christian man in Indonesia took place at the end of October, but only surfaced in recent days. The man is a member of the Protestant Huria Batak Church (HKBP) in Amansari, in the district of Karawang, East Java, Indonesia. The...
RELIGION
CBS 42

‘I lost everything’: Guadeloupe riots overtake COVID protest

LE GOSIER, Guadeloupe (AP) — Residents in the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, an overseas territory of France, expressed dismay Sunday after protests against COVID-19 restrictions erupted into rioting and looting for the third day in a row, prompting French authorities to send in police special forces. Road blockades by protesters made traveling across the island […]
PROTESTS
wcn247.com

Afghan referee sees no fair play in EU border policies

VELIKA KLADUSA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Ibrahim Rasool loved his job as a soccer referee because of sportsmanship and fair play. But the 33-year-old from Afghanistan says there is nothing fair about the way the European Union treats people seeking refuge from violence and war. Rasool claimed in an interview with the Associated Press that Croatian police ignored pleas from a pregnant woman and families with small children and deported him and 16 others back to Bosnia when they crossed into the EU country this month. Croatian police have not responded to an AP email seeking information about the alleged Nov. 10 incident. Croatian police have faced multiple accusations of pushing back migrants and refugees and using violence to do so.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
wcn247.com

Missing the point: Man in Germany drives to driving test

BERLIN (AP) — A man in Germany has discovered the hard way that it’s best to get a driving license before trying to use it. Police in Bergheim, near Cologne, said Tuesday that the 37-year-old drove himself to his driving test, parking an Opel Zafira outside the test center in front of an astonished examiner. They said he told police officers who were called to the scene on Monday that he had only driven because he wanted to be sure of making it to the test on time. His test was immediately called off. The man now faces an investigation for driving without a license. Police also opened an investigation of the car’s owner.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wcn247.com

Social distancing mandatory as Dutch COVID infections spike

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government is making social distancing mandatory again for all adults after coronavirus infection numbers hit a new weekly record. Positive tests climbed 39% while hospital and intensive care unit admissions also rose sharply. The latest evidence of a surge in COVID-19 cases came Tuesday, a day after the government introduced legislation to parliament that would clear the way to restrict access for unvaccinated people to bars, restaurants and museums if infections keep rising. Children under 12 had the highest proportion of positive tests in the week up to Tuesday. The European Union’s drug regulator is expected to issue a decision soon on a request by Pfizer and BioNTech to approve their COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
primenewsghana.com

Biden angry after teen cleared of shootings

US President Joe Biden has said he is angry after a teenager who shot dead two men during racial unrest last year in Wisconsin was cleared by a court. The president expressed dismay at the verdict in a written statement although earlier he said he stood by the jury. Kyle...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy