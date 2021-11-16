ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald’s will sell its iconic Egg McMuffin for 63 cents to celebrate breakfast sandwich’s 50th anniversary

By Web Team
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcDonald’s is turning back the clock by selling its iconic Egg McMuffin for its 1971 price later this week. Customers can get the breakfast sandwich for 63 cents...

