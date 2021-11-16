2 Penn State players accept Senior Bowl invites; Pry up for Broyles Award: Newsstand

Penn State end Jesse Luketa has been invited to the Senior Bowl. Steve Manuel/BWI

Penn State could have at least two players in the Senior Bowl.

That news leads the newsstand for Nov. 16, which also features a kick time announcement for the Michigan State game, new bowl projections, and much more.

It’s time to review today’s top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions as Rutgers week continues.

Penn State tweets of the day

We’ll start with the Senior Bowl. Defensive end Jesse Luketa accepted an invite to the prestigious pre-NFL Draft all-star game on Monday night. Then, safety Jaquan Brisker did so on Tuesday morning.

It’s worth noting that Brisker did this a year ago only to come back to school. That means Luketa accepting one doesn’t 100 percent mean he will be leaving at the end of this season. He is eligible to return and use the extra COVID year.

Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry is up for the Broyles Award. It goes to the nation’s best assistant coach each season. Jahan Dotson, meanwhile, is a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist. That goes to the game’s best receiver.

Taking one final look back at the Michigan game, Jim Harbaugh shared Monday that his pants caught on fire during the contest. A sideline space heater was to blame. The Wolverines’ coach also offered up the kind of take only he could following the win.

Here’s a fun thread that has nothing to do with Penn State or college football. It’s one man’s take on what each NFL coach would do if he wasn’t coaching based solely on his looks.

In alumni news, Micah Parsons and Odafe Oweh are the 1-2 favorites to win the NFL defensive rookie of the year award. Both have had a dazzling start to their post-Penn State careers.

Headlines of the day

Quote of the day

“With Coach Yurcich, I think about the time I got to spend with him back in the summertime from my visit there. It’s incredible how passionate he is. “Just spending time with him that day in the film room, learning about his style of teaching, his style of offense and how he prepares his quarterbacks for the next level, it left a good impression on me that day.

“So, this weekend, I really watched how he interacted with [Sean Clifford] on the sidelines and things of that nature. I enjoyed the conversations we had. I love Coach Yurcich.”

–Class of 2024 No. 1 quarterback Jadyn David to BWI following his recent Penn State visit.