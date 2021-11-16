ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Ethereum Layer 2 developer StarkWare raises $50 million, now valued at $2 billion

By Yogita Khatri
theblockcrypto.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarkWare has raised $50 million in a Series C funding round and is now valued at $2 billion. StarkWare is set to launch StarkNet later this month, co-founder and CEO Uri Kolodny told The Block. StarkWare, an Ethereum Layer 2 developer using ZK-rollups technology, has raised $50 million in...

www.theblockcrypto.com

