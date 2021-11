The Pittsburgh Steelers placed quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the reserve/covid-19 list and said he will miss Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field. Roethlisberger can return to team activities with the Steelers, under the protocols developed by the NFL and the NFL Players Association, if he has two negative coronavirus test results 24 hours apart, according to a person familiar with the situation. That means Roethlisberger is vaccinated and tested positive for the virus.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO