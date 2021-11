It was just a matter of time — 20 months, to be exact — before someone at Seven Days came down with COVID-19. For the duration of the pandemic, we haven't required our employees to work in the office, but, because everyone on staff is vaccinated, some brave and social souls started venturing back. Reporters, editors and designers benefit from the camaraderie of a newsroom. We've all had enough of the isolation of Zooming from home.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 6 DAYS AGO