Cursed to Golf banishes you to golf purgatory and challenges you to escape. In this golfing adventure, you find yourself in the shoes of a recently deceased former golf champion who, following a freak accident, is now trapped in golf purgatory. So, you'll need to wedge, drive, and putt your way through 18 dungeon-like holes to leave. The latest Cursed to Golf game overview fills us in on the game's story and introduces one of the key gameplay mechanics: the Ace Cards. Cursed to Golf launches on PC and consoles in 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO