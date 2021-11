With the arrival of Thanksgiving, it’s time to talk turkey—by which, of course, I mean, it’s time to talk frankly with your family, over turkey, about crypto. Blame Facebook all you want, but the kinds of harmful attitudes and misinformation about crypto that famously spread like wildfire on social media are just as likely to stem from dinner table talk. What transpires there, in the familial sanctum sanctorum, has just as much power as Mark Zuckerberg to shape your uncle’s opinions for years to come. While you can’t monitor all the suspicious news your closest relatives may ingest, especially with how gauche spyware is considered these days, Thanksgiving is a perfect chance to shut down alternative facts (aka fear uncertainty, and doubt; aka FUD) about altcoins in the meatspace, while gorging yourself on meat.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO