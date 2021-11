Fenty Beauty Fantasy 4Sum 4-Piece Gloss Bomb Set ($38.00 for 0.84 oz.) is a new, limited edition set of four glosses to the holiday season. They’re all new shades, though three shades are holographic takes on existing shades; these are also the miniature-sized glosses in the set. The full-sized shade has a cream finish in comparison, and it was also high coverage (more than marketed). I love the original Gloss Bomb Luminizer formula; they’re plush and smoothing while having decent longevity and a really hydrating feel over time, and these three minis performed well. The cream shade was decent but not the highlight of the set.

MAKEUP ・ 12 DAYS AGO