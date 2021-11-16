ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas home to world’s largest Darth Vader collection

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The RGV is now home to the Guinness Book of World Records largest Darth Vader collection. Bill McBride and his wife, Rebecca recently made the move from the Washington D.C. area to the RGV for work. In their move, they had to pack up McBride’s...

