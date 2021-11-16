Texas home to world’s largest Darth Vader collection

Meet a new watch accessory that Star Wars fans will love: the Kross Studio TIE Advanced x1 watch winder. Drawing its inspiration from Lord Darth Vader’s TIE Advanced x1 starfighter, it displays some distinctive similarities. Moreover, this accessory remains functional and a work of art thanks to its solid aluminum form. With a 4 kg weight and measuring 28 cm wide by 17 cm high by 20 cm, you’ll want to keep it on display. All the while, it maintains the mechanism of any automatic mechanical watch placed within the winding caps. Most impressively, this accessory includes an infrared sensor that detects a watch’s presence to activate the winder. When it doesn’t detect a watch, it remains in standby mode to preserve power. Finally, it offers a 2-year battery life.
