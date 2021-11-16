Texas home to world’s largest Darth Vader collection

The West University Place home that looks so much like a futuristic helmet that it earned the nickname “Darth Vader House” has sold. Though its listing agents — Wade Knight and Nadia Carron — can’t reveal who the new owner is or how much he or she paid for the unique property, the new owners closed on the deal on Nov. 19. On the market since late May, it originally listed for $4.3 million and is last asking price was $3,095,000.

WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO