ArcAce's Tiny House Community

Manufacturers: Saint-Gobain, Altena, Atlas ceramicas, Benplas, Ceramicas Portinari, Crepan, Fani, Franco Bachot, InterLight, Lepri, Luminatti, Studioluce, Suvinil. Text description provided by the architects. The Van Been brewery was designed to offer fluidity in its indoor-outdoor space relationship, based on the idea that the consumption area, sidewalk, and open spaces could be merged into a single environment, adding value to the commercial spot and somehow adding value to the neighborhood. For that, we opted for the metallic structure as a structural system, which allowed us to work with an open space on the front façade, creating a pillarless space close to the building's entrance, with full circulation between the interior and the external areas.
