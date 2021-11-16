State Police and Fire Marshals locate two bodies after fire in Bradford County
Bradford County, Pa. — Towanda State Police and the Fire Marshal reported a fatal fire in Tuscarora Township in Bradford County over...www.northcentralpa.com
Bradford County, Pa. — Towanda State Police and the Fire Marshal reported a fatal fire in Tuscarora Township in Bradford County over...www.northcentralpa.com
Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!https://www.NorthcentralPA.com
Comments / 0