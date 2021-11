Words almost fail to capture what a profound waste Battlefield 2042 is. I’ll try anyway, though. The latest installment in the long-running multiplayer series jumps forward two decades, pitting you as a soldier in a pointless future war brought on by climate change and its progenitors. When that disaster ravages large swaths of the world, the refugee survivors, or “No Pats,” are forced to weather the collapse of the environment around their homes. Due to an astonishing amount of pollution, the Earth’s orbit becomes so dense that the satellites in it actually crash back down onto the planet, causing a global blackout. Rather than come together to help each other, the nations of the world instead accelerate tensions and a global war breaks out. How apt.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO