Vermont Visionaries: Meet Judy Dow, Indigenous Scholar and Educator

Please take notice that 18138 Parking, LLC; 15 Hungerford Terrace, LLC; 21 Hungerford Terrace, LLC whose mailing address is 346 Shelburne Rd Ste. 602, PO BOX 4484, Burlington, VT 05406, is applying to the Vermont Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Program (1 0 V.S.A. §6641 et seq.) in connection with the redevelopment of property known as 15 Hungerford Terrace in the City of Burlington, Vermont 05401. A copy of the application, which contains a preliminary environmental assessment and a description of the proposed redevelopment project is available for public review at the City of Burlington Clerk's Office and at the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation offices in Montpelier. Comments concerning the application and/or the above referenced documents may be directed to bbaker@cdbesq.com at or at 802-652-1400.
