ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Power Of Love: Before And After Adoption Glowups

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hi friends, it's the most wonderful time of the year, Christmas time, and what better way to spread light and pawsivity than helping adopting a special animal so they can have a furrever homes? Here at I Can Has Cheezburger, we love...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Kuma Theroux shares the first picture taken of her before she was adopted by Justin Theroux

When it comes to the story of Kuma and Justin Theroux, we all know that she was a rescue pup out of Texas who has become a social media icon. And while her story has been shared quite often, and the pup and her famous father do their part to raise awareness for adoption and other important aspects of rescue pups, it can be hard to really picture what it means for Kuma to have been a rescue dog.
PETS
CatTime

Why Do I Feel Anxious About Adopting A Senior Cat?

November is National Adopt A Senior Pet Month, and you may want to celebrate by bringing home an older kitty. Here are some concerns you might have about adopting a senior cat along with a few things to consider that will put your mind at ease. The post Why Do I Feel Anxious About Adopting A Senior Cat? appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#The Power Of Love#Christmas Time
pawtracks.com

Why does your cat lick you? The reasons are actually sweet

Often, cats like to be physically close to us. Your cat might curl up next to you on the sofa or even climb into your lap. But sometimes, cats take things a step further, and your cat might even lick your bare skin on occasion. Most cats will just give a lick or two and then stop, but this behavior might still have you puzzled. Is your cat grooming you? Trying to send a message? If you’re wondering, “Why does my cat lick me?” you’ll be pleased to hear that the potential reasons behind this behavior are actually pretty sweet. Once you hear these theories, you might feel differently about your cat licking you.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
College Heights Herald

This or That: Christmas decorations before or after Thanksgiving

Once again, I have found myself asking students of Western Kentucky University only the deepest, hardest-hitting questions. Last time I asked what Hilltoppers thought was better: “The Office” or “Parks and Recreation.”. Halloween has since passed, which means Mariah Carey has once again defrosted to gain her 2021 royalties by...
HALLOWEEN
screenanarchy.com

Review: THE POWER OF THE DOG Simmers with Anger, Love, and Jealousy on the Waning Frontier

Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Jesse Plemons star in Jane Campion's Montana-set Western. In a landscape of rolling hills, few trees, and a beauty that comes harsh and stark, it can be a constant burden to hide: hide secrets, hide identity, hide desire, in a world that refuses to allow for sensitivity and affection. The barely veiled sexual tensions, rivalries, and bristling against conformity leave too many people struggling and their reaction to this struggle can be a slow withering or an iron fist; either armour is built to hide the interior, or that interior is exposed and neglected.
PETS
uwgb.edu

The Power of Love and a Doctor of Healing

UW-Green Bay alumnus Cristian Ambrosio is on his way to pursuing a lifelong dream of becoming a physician. UW-Green Bay alumnus Cristian Ambrosio’s definition of healing and love took a whole new meaning the day his family made a decision to care for his newborn cousin. Calling it his most life-changing experience, Ambrosio came to the realization of how precious life is, and the power of love. This light-bulb moment led the UW-Green Bay alumnus on his path today as a medical college student, with a burning desire to give back to his community and his family.
GREEN BAY, WI
Mashed

Instagram Is In Love With Guy Fieri's Newly Adopted French Bulldog

Celebrity chef and Food Network star Guy Fieri may be known for his bold personality and tough-guy looks, but it turns out that the host of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" is actually a real softie when it comes to animals. In addition to owning a Chihuahua named Smokey, a German Shepard named Cowboy, and a Mastiff named Roxy (via Dogster), Fieri also has some rather unique pets in the form of a pet tortoise named Pops, peacocks, and hundreds of goats (via The Washington Post). Sounds like a handful, even for the Mayor of Flavortown! Fieri apparently doesn't think so, as he's just added another member to his merry menagerie.
PETS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesotans reflect on the power of giving thanks before a meal

Chris Stedman is an atheist religion professor. His sister's a Lutheran. Spiritually, their siblings fall somewhere in between. When they gather for Thanksgiving, they don't say grace as their grandparents once did. Instead, they take a moment for a simple practice that's become a family tradition. Before the meal, everyone...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fort Bend Herald

‘We fell in love with them’ says foster parents who adopted boys

Judge Walter G. Armatys typically hears cases involving, well, the tragic side of life: murder, robberies, thefts, illegal drugs. On Friday, however, he was involved in a truly heart-warming case — the adoption of three brothers, Elijah, 1, Jacob, 4 and Noah, 5, by two Lamar Consolidated ISD educators. “We...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

High energy, kid-loving dog Babes available for adoption at Pets Fur People

Are you looking for an active, high-energy dog? Pets Fur People has just the one for you. Her name is Babes. She is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Babes weighs about 40 pounds and has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Babes would thrive as a member of an active family. She loves children, taking brisk walks and loves to go for rides in the car. Babes will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Babes call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday – closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner – spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
TYLER, TX
WOWK 13 News

Best gift for moms with toddlers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for moms with toddlers is best? Mothers dedicate countless waking hours to ensuring their kids are safe, healthy and happy. That’s why when the time comes to choose a meaningful gift for moms of toddlers, something that reflects appreciation and love is totally warranted. […]
KIDS
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy