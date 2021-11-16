Power Of Love: Before And After Adoption Glowups

Are you looking for an active, high-energy dog? Pets Fur People has just the one for you. Her name is Babes. She is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Babes weighs about 40 pounds and has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Babes would thrive as a member of an active family. She loves children, taking brisk walks and loves to go for rides in the car. Babes will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Babes call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday – closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner – spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.

TYLER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO