Kanye West Brings Kid Cudi Back For "Remote Control Pt 2"

Ant Clemons’ name rings bells around the music industry. He’s got friends in very high places, and his signature bright red beanie can be spotted in the corner of some of the most exciting collaborative studio sessions. He’s one of music’s most gifted songwriters, working with a who’s who of A-list artists, including Kanye West, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. His path was always clear to fans of his work, who always knew that his time would eventually come. Following the nomination of his debut project Happy 2 Be Here as Best R&B Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, as well as his first-ever Grammy win for his work on Kanye’s Jesus Is King album (Ant has the most guest credits on the project, providing vocals for “Water” and “Everything We Need”), the 30-year-old New Jersey native has officially arrived and he’s more than prepared for his next chapter.

