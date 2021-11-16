Kanye West Brings Kid Cudi Back For "Remote Control Pt 2"

On what would have been a relatively quiet Sunday night for most, hip-hop fans dutifully filled up Boston's tiny Paradise Rock Club from front to back, and began chanting "Baby Keem" with increasing intensity, as they attempted to coax Baby Keem onto the stage for his most recent stop on the "Melodic Tour." The sound engineer, after seeing how anxious the fans were, decided to tease them by dangling one finger above the sound system as if he was about to start the music, and bring Keem out-- only, he didn't. However, he knew not to mess with the crowd for too long, as chants turned into desperate pleas of “Press the button!” The People wanted Keem. Our unnamed sound engineer deftly pressed the button and lo and behold, Baby Keem came out running, donning a simple white tour tee, khakis, and black Converse fit, screaming, “Who the f*ck came out to party tonight?” The answer was obvious.
