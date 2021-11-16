ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Mother-In-Law Demands Deed To House She Didn't Pay For, Gets Refused

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Out-of-control in-laws can wield a scary amount of power over your relationship if you're not careful, and that's just...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mother In Law#Deed
Daily Mail

GPs threaten to boycott Covid vaccine: Fury as doctors' union is accused of putting nation's health at risk with 'extreme' threats amid row over pay

The doctors’ union has been accused of threatening to halt the Covid jab rollout over Government threats to name high-earning GPs. A leaked survey of doctors by the British Medical Association (BMA) suggests surgeries could refuse to administer Covid vaccinations as part of action to oppose naming those who earn more than £150,000, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Indy100

Recruiter 'lost for words' as boss refuses to hire woman because she's 'too fat'

A recruiter has shared her shock about an employer who suggested an interviewee was too fat for a job.Faye Angeletta, a recruitment director from the UK, said she was “lost for words” after a potential employer commented on an interviewee’s weight.When Angeletta asked how the interview went, the unnamed employer said: “The only thing bothering me is she isn’t the slimmest of girls… I’m not being sizeist but it was rather off putting.“Presentation is important to us and you know we have a ‘standard’ for our staff.”Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterThey added that a person’s look...
JOBS
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy