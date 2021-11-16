Gabriel Jesus Reveals Who He Believes is the 'Powerhouse' Of the Man City Squad

In the era of roaring success under Pep Guardiola, Manchester City have become synonymous with a variety of tactics and styles of play.

When people look back on this City squad, they will remember the pressing, the passing, the slick attacking moves. But perhaps most importantly, the pure energy of the team will be remembered as well.

Running - and running with a purpose - is something that most players are required to do in Guardiola's team.

However, the attackers and midfielders all seem to have undying batteries. In an interview with mancity.com, forward Gabriel Jesus revealed who he believes is the 'powerhouse' of the City squad.

“It’s also something I believe many are. Not only myself, but all of us." Jesus said.

He continued, "But Rodri has a lot (of energy). Kyle too. But since everyone chose me, I won’t put myself off. I pick myself."

"I love to be there working, running, everywhere, fighting, so I think it’s valid. But, I would put Rodrigo there as well. Or even Fernandinho, because of his position."

Jesus has always been a favourite of Pep Guardiola due to his relentless work rate in the press, starting City's defensive effort all the way in the opponent's penalty box - and at times even tracking all the way back to his own.

This season, the Brazilian has regained his place in the squad, after seeing a lot of time on the bench in the 2020/21 campaign.

And he has started the season in superb fashion, with nine goal contributions in 14 appearances for the Premier League champions.

