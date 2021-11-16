ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Kenneth R. Schofield

Powell Tribune
 7 days ago

Kenneth R. Schofield, 85, of Cody, passed away on Nov. 11, 2021, at Spirit Mountain Hospice. Kenneth was born in Beloit, Kansas, to Raymond and Mildred Schofield on July 13, 1936. He graduated from Goodland High School in 1954 and attended the University of Kansas, receiving a Bachelor of Science in...

www.powelltribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Powell Tribune

James 'Jim' Marmon

James (Jim, Scroung) Marmon, 66, of Cody passed away peacefully in his home on Nov. 8, 2021. Scroung was born Oct. 26, 1955, to George and Naomi Marmon in Cody. There was never any choice — Scroung was going to be a mountain man. He spent his earliest years following his father around the mountains trapping and hunting. He had the privilege of spending parts of his 20s and 30s guiding hunters from around the country. He was at home in the wilds. It was his church.
CODY, WY
newsdakota.com

Kenneth Alfred Lettenmaier

Kenneth Alfred Lettenmaier, 82, of Moorhead, MN, died Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Eventide Lutheran Home after a hospital stay and complications from COPD. Kenneth was born Aug. 14, 1939 at Mercy Hospital in Valley City, ND to parents Alfred and Christine (Munz) Lettenmaier. Kenneth, along with some of his eldest siblings Larry and Carol, went to country school. Theylived on the family farm and then moved to Sanborn.
MOORHEAD, MN
starnewsgroup.com

Kenneth L. Walker III

Kenneth [Kip] L. Walker III, 63, of Brielle, passed away peacefully Nov. 14, 2021 after a year long battle of brain cancer. Kip was born in Red Bank on April 19, 1958 to Kenneth and Lorraine Walker. He grew up in Shrewsbury and attended St. James Elementary School, Red Bank Catholic [Class of 1976] and King.
BRIELLE, NJ
Powell Tribune

Mel Faber

Mel Faber, 85, died on Oct. 7, while a resident at Powell Valley Care Center. Mel had been a teacher at Eastside Elementary School and then principal at Livingston School the rest of his education career, except for teaching four years in El Cajon, California. Mel is survived by his...
POWELL, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Arizona State
Powell Tribune

Beverly Ann Kolacny

Beverly Ann (Jones) Kolacny passed away at Powell Valley Healthcare in Powell, on Nov. 4, 2021. She was born in a rich farming region of Crawford County, Iowa, near Charter Oak on July 25, 1933, to Willis and Erna (Schoen) Jones. She began schooling there, which continued when the family moved to a larger farm south of Rapid City, South Dakota. Beverly graduated high school in Rapid City and soon after, she married Norman Shorb.
POWELL, WY
Powell Tribune

With sponsors’ help, wreaths to be laid on veterans’ graves

The Yellowstone Regional Squadron of Civil Air Patrol will again participate in the Wreaths Across America program next month, placing wreaths on the graves of local veterans. In 2020, Wreaths Across America honored nearly 1.8 million veterans at 2,557 locations across the country. “We hope to make that number increase...
POWELL, WY
Powell Tribune

Cindy Ruth

Cindy Ruth, 61, of Clark, passed away as the result of smoke inhalation on Nov. 16, 2021. Services are pending with Ballard Funeral Home.
CLARK, WY
Powell Tribune

An inspiring veteran

At the Flag Day Ceremony at the American Legion Hughes-Pittinger Post 26 in Powell, Wyoming, in June, I met Frank Cropanese. He was in the Army National Guard from 1984 to 1990, where he served as an artilleryman and truck driver. When he left the Guard he held the rank of sergeant. Then he joined the U.S. Navy as a seaman from 1990 to 1994. In the Navy, he served as a cook, and a firefighter. While in the military, some of the places Frank went to were Africa, Australia, Asia and South America. Frank served in Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm during the Gulf War in the early ’90s. Frank also served in Operation Restore Hope in Somalia, when the U.S. military helped the Somali people who were starving after rebel attacks destroyed their agriculture. Frank took pride in getting the job done when he served.
POWELL, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fort Sam Houston#Goodland High School#The University Of Kansas#Field Artillery Battalion#Legion Of Merit#Glaxosmithkline#The Cody Lions Club
Powell Tribune

Commodities distribution

Commodities distribution will be held at the American Legion Hall, 143 S. Clark St. in Powell, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open to low income and folks in need from Cody to Powell to Lovell and those places in between.
POWELL, WY
estesparknews.com

Kenneth Allen

Kenneth Dale Allen, an international businessman who had a lifelong love affair with Estes Park and chose to retire here with his beloved wife Donna, passed away after a short illness on November 10, 2021. He was 82 years old. Born April 5, 1939 in Missouri, Ken spent his childhood in Warrensburg. He first visited Estes with his parents when he was 14. He joined the Boy Scouts and achieved the rank Eagle Scout. Ken went on to embody the spirit of the Boy Scout Law throughout his life. Ken got his Bachelor of Arts at Central Missouri State, where he graduated as President of his Class. As an officer of the National Student Association, he was invited to Cuba after the Revolution where he interviewed both Fidel Castro and Che Guevara. He returned in 2004 to receive an Honorary Doctor of Laws Degree for a lifetime of achievement and service. In 1961 he met Donna Sue Viator. It was love at first sight for Ken. He courted her for merely six months before convincing her to marry him the day after her 21st birthday. After graduation Ken moved to Washington D. C. politics where became a senior advisor to Missouri Senator Stuart Symington. During this period, he received a Law Degree at George Washington University. In 1971 Ken left Washington for Texas to start a long and successful career in the private sector. He worked in insurance and oil, rising to become President of Southwestern Life Insurance Company and Deputy General Counsel of Tenneco Inc. While raising a family in Texas, he spent his free time coaching little league basketball, playing golf, volunteering with the Boy Scouts, Indian Guides and just being a great dad. He and Donna brought their four children to Estes Park for many memorable summer vacations at the YMCA of the Rockies. He later moved to London as Managing Director and General Counsel of Tenneco Europe. In this post he enjoyed life in England as an expat, with frequent trips to the countryside and the continent and even more frequent trips to the local pub with his beloved dog Gizmo. An Anglophile and avid historian, Ken amassed an impressive library and amazing collection of WWII military memorabilia. He passed on his love of sports, travel and especially taking cruises. His abiding curiosity, humor and empathy drew out the best in people. No one was a wallflower for long in his company. Ken and Donna happily retired in their favorite place, Estes Park in 1997. This last chapter of his life was enriched by an amazing group of friends, pot-luck picnics, hay rides, wonderful grandchildren visits, parades, rodeos, pickle ball, tennis and many, many wonderful rounds of golf. Ken loved Estes Park and the Estes Park community loved him right back. He will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife Donna, daughter Kristin Allen Jones, three sons Jeffrey Scott Allen, Timothy Brian Allen and Bradley Todd Allen, their spouses, Finn-Olaf, Yllisia, Lisa and Tracey and twelve grandchildren Jake, Austin, Gage, Morgan, Katy Leif, Brendan, Gavin, Cody, Stellan, Vivian and Mason Colt and innumerable friends and colleagues whose lives were indelibly changed by his calm, loving and wise presence. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To help celebrate Ken’s life, please consider making a memorial contribution to either the YMCA of the Rockies or The Health Foundation in care of Allnutt Funeral Service 1302 Graves Ave. Estes Park, CO 80517.
ESTES PARK, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy