Infineon Technologies AG will be joining the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) Board of Directors as a Promoter Member. The company will be represented on CSA’s Board of Directors by Skip Ashton, a longtime champion of standards in Internet of Things (IoT) having served in leadership roles with the Zigbee Alliance and Thread Group, and who currently serves as Distinguished Engineer for the company. CSA is an organization with over 400 companies working together to simplify and harmonize the IoT through technology standards.

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO