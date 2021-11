Elections alone do not a democracy make, as the results of Venezuela’s less-than-free balloting on Sunday show. The ruling Socialist party of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro controls the media and major institutions such as the National Electoral Council, and holds more than 200 political prisoners; many opposition leaders have fled the country. So Miguel Díaz-Canel, the president of Venezuela’s close ally — Cuba — was only being realistic when he tweeted congratulations for Mr. Maduro’s party’s “convincing” victory before the polls had even closed. The Socialists won all but three of 23 state governor offices as well as most of 3,000 local government positions.

