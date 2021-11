Thanksgiving 2021 will be a day of gratitude for many and a challenging day for others across our region and around our nation this year. Concerning Thanksgiving, President John F. Kennedy once said, “Over three centuries ago, our forefathers in Virginia and in Massachusetts, far from home in a lonely wilderness, set aside a time of thanksgiving. On the appointed day, they gave reverent thanks for their safety, for the health of their children, for the fertility of their fields, for the love which bound them together, and for the faith which united them with their God. (From his Proclamation 3560, November 5, 1963.)

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO