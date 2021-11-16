ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Kyle Rittenhouse draws slips of paper from a raffle drum to help determine which 12 jurors will decide his fate

The Free Press
 6 days ago

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse...

www.mankatofreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

Kyle Rittenhouse's Judge Refers To Black Juror From Previous Case As 'A Black, The Black, The Only Black'

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder is quickly becoming a household name for all the wrong reasons. In an unprecedented move during a trial that's already left a good majority of the invested public open-mouthed, the 75-year-old "old-school" judge allowed defendant Kyle Rittenhouse to choose which of the 18 panelists would make up the anonymous 12-member jury during deliberations.
POLITICS
insideedition.com

Kyle Rittenhouse Chooses Alternate Jurors From Raffle Box in Unusual Move Ahead of Deliberations

Kyle Rittenhouse's fate is now in the hands of the jury. Deliberations are underway to decide whether he killed two men as an out-of-control vigilante or in self defense. But before deliberations even began came another eyebrow-raising moment as Rittenhouse himself was allowed to use a bingo-like tumbler to whittle down the number of jurors from 18 to 12.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Insider

Rifle-toting demonstrator shows up outside courthouse where jurors are deliberating Kyle Rittenhouse's fate, as hundreds of National Guard troops stand by for a verdict

A rifle-toting demonstrator showed up outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday. Inside the courthouse, jurors are currently deliberating in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial. Meanwhile, law enforcement has been bracing for a verdict. A rifle-toting demonstrator showed up outside the Kenosha County courthouse on Wednesday where jurors are deliberating in...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drum#Ap
Vice

Protesters Are Already Clashing While Jury Decides Rittenhouse’s Fate

Tensions are rising outside the Kenosha County Courthouse in Wisconsin where jurors are deliberating the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old facing intentional homicide charges for shooting three people and killing two during a protest in August 2020. Gaggles of his right-wing supporters, including at least one waving a giant...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Derrick

EXPLAINER: Raffle drum will set final 12 Rittenhouse jurors

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial will use a raffle drum that sat in the courtroom throughout the two-week trial to select the names of alternate jurors who were dismissed from the pool of 18 to get to the final 12 who will decide the case.
LAW
newscentermaine.com

Defense rests its case, Kyle Rittenhouse could know his fate next week

KENOSHA, Wis — The defense has rested its case at the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse on Thursday. The judge has indicated closing arguments could be held as soon as Monday. The end of the defense side of the case came a day after the 18-year-old Rittenhouse told the jury...
KENOSHA, WI
hillcountrynews

Kyle Rittenhouse’s fate soon to be in jurors’ hands

Inside the 100-year-old Kenosha County Courthouse Monday, jurors are expected to begin deliberations on whether Kyle Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he killed two men and …. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WNEM

Jurors hear closing arguments in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Jurors hear the closing arguments in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial. (CNN, POOL via CNN Wire) Jurors began deliberations Tuesday in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial, a day after the prosecution and defense offered dueling assessments of his actions last year during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wglr.com

Rittenhouse draws slips to help determine his own jury

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The judge has had Kyle Rittenhouse draw slips from a raffle drum at his own trial to select alternate jurors who will be dismissed before deliberations. Eighteen jurors sat through two weeks of testimony. An anonymous, 12-member jury will begin deliberating Tuesday morning. Jurors listened to two weeks of dueling portrayals of Rittenhouse. Prosecutors say he was a “wannabe soldier” who instigated the bloodshed; the defense says he acted in self-defense after coming under attack. The 18-year-old Rittenhouse faces life in prison if convicted as charged for using a AR-style semi-automatic rifle to kill two men and wound a third during a night of protests against racial injustice in Kenosha in the summer of 2020. He is white, as were those he shot.
KENOSHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy