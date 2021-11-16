Court: Higher water charge for public housing is not discriminatory

HARRISBURG – Lancaster County Rep. Mike Sturla and Sen. Katie Muth of Berks, Chester, & Montgomery Counties have introduced the PA Water Resource Act as House Bill 20 and Senate Bill 868. Their legislation would charge extraordinary water users a nominal per-gallon fee for removing water from waterways, either 1/100 of a cent per gallon for those who return the water or 1/10 of a cent per gallon for those who never return it. Thus, a 10,000-gallon withdrawal would cost $1 per day and $10 per day respectively. Sturla said PA has allowed its water resources to be used for free by extraordinary water users who take over 8 billion gallons of water a day. The legislation would raise $350 million annually to help state agencies, municipalities, watershed organizations and authorities improve water quality. Under the legislation, a Water Use Fund would be managed by the PA Infrastructure Investment Authority to distribute the money for local water improvement projects.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO