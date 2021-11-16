Hasan Minhaj Highlights Top Creators for NTWRK's Holiday Gift Guide

Jason Stein works full time as a bench jeweler at Perry’s Jewelry, where he does custom design, repair, and consultations. In his spare time, he creates what he calls “wearable sculpture”: heavy statement jewelry made with found objects and repurposed materials like nails and screws coated in steel, brass, and bronze. “This isn’t a piece you wear every day,” he says. “You might wear it to a gallery opening to be seen in it, then take it off and hang it on the wall.” Often, clients bring him family heirlooms they want to repurpose. “Sometimes I can’t reuse the gold … but if someone brought me a pair of Grandpa’s binoculars or Grandma’s sewing needles, could I turn it into a wall piece? Sure.” During a winter residency at Penland School of Craft, Stein used a technique similar to casting to create a decorative tabletop piece with plastic model parts and electroformed copper. “If, say, someone was in the Army Corps of Engineers,” he says, “that would look fantastic on a desk.”

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO