Treatment-resistant hypertension (TRH) is associated with an increased risk of adverse cardiovascular (CV) events. Although the pathophysiological mechanisms underlying the development of TRH are poorly understood, sodium intake/retention, elevated aldosterone levels, and increased sympathetic nervous system activity are predominantly associated with TRH [1]. The European Society of Cardiology (ESC)/European Society of Hypertension (ESH) guidelines define TRH as the failure to achieve blood pressure (BP) control to levels <140/90"‰mmHg despite treatment with three antihypertensive medications and at least one diuretic [2]. The American Heart Association (AHA) guidelines adopted an extended definition of TRH that also includes patients who have used four or more antihypertensive medications, even when BP was controlled [3].

