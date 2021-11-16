ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

13 more deaths and 945 new coronavirus cases reported in Maine on Tuesday

By Maine Public
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaine is reporting 945 new cases of the coronavirus since Saturday. That includes data from Sunday and Monday, and it brings the seven-day average of new...

Maine sets yet another record for COVID hospitalizations on Monday

The month of November has seen several record-breaking days for COVID hospitalizations in Maine, and that trend continued on Monday with 296 people hospitalized. The number of people in critical care has increased to 87 and the number of people who need ventilators has also increased, to 36. Dr. Dora...
Maine has one of the highest rates of new cases of lung cancer, report finds

Maine has high rates of newly diagnosed lung cancer, according to a new report from the American Lung Association. The fourth annual "State of Lung Cancer" report, which examines lung cancer rates across the U.S., found that Maine's rate of 72 new cases per 100,000 was significantly higher than the national average of 58.
Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
