Alterola Biotech Inc. Signs Agreement to Acquire C2 Wellness Corp. Assets

albuquerqueexpress.com
 7 days ago

BIRKENHEAD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Alterola Biotech Inc. ('Alterola Biotech' or the 'Company') (OTC PINK:ABTI) today announced the agreement to purchase the assets from C2 Wellness Corporation. ('C2'), a Wyoming registered company with an address at 30 North Gould Street, Suite R, Sheridan, WY, 82801 that owns...

Route1 Announces Q3 2021 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF)(TSXV:ROI) (the 'Company' or 'Route1'), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today reported its financial results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021. The Company's operating results for Q3 2021 with comparatives...
Noram Provides Positive Update on Preliminary Economic Assessment

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Noram Lithium Corp. ('Noram' or the 'Company') (TSX - Venture:NRM) (Frankfurt:N7R) (OTCQB:NRVTF) is pleased to announce that it continues to advance the Preliminary Economic Assessment ('PEA') for its wholly-owned Zeus Lithium Project ('Zeus' or the 'Project'), and is on schedule for release in Q4, 2021 in collaboration with ABH Engineering ('ABH'). After releasing its updated resource estimate on September 21, 2021 the Company and its team of technical experts were able to interpret and develop additional data on the Project to be included in the PEA now in the final stages of completion.
Cielo Announces Improved Earnings Potential by Eliminating Royalty and Refinery Fees

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC; OTCQB:CWSFF) ('Cielo' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide an update in relation to its agreement with 18887711 Alberta Inc. ('1888'). Cielo holds an exclusive global license through the Agreement (as defined below) with 1888, to...
IronRidge Resources Limited Announces Corporate Communications Update

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, 'Atlantic' or the 'Company'), the African focussed lithium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce it will be attending the following online conferences and webinars in the coming months:. 121 Mining Investment Online EMEA |...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollars#Drugs#Alterola Biotech Inc#C2 Wellness Corp#Birkenhead#Alterola Biotech#Abti#C2 Wellness Corporation#Cannabinoids
u-blox AG: u-blox to Host Capital Markets' Day

At today's event, the extended u-blox management team will be presenting on current market trends and opportunities as well as provide an update on the Company's strategic focus on capitalizing on the global megatrends driving growth in its markets. THALWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC...
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Warrant Exercise and Issue of Equity

Warrant Exercise, Issue of Equity and Issue of Warrants. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE) (OTCQB:WRHLF), the brand-led consumer goods company focussed on CBD health and wellness solutions, announces that it has issued a total of 46,317,979 ordinary shares of one pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') as follows:
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Appoints Veteran Renewable Energy Finance Executive Hector Pena to Board of Directors

Additional Independent Board Member Qualifies Company for Application to Uplist to OTCQB. EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced the appointment of Héctor Peña, a veteran renewable energy finance executive, to the Board of Directors.
Ubiquitech Software Corp. Reaches Debt Settlement Agreement

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK:UBQU), through its operating subsidiary CannazALL™ (www.CannazALL.com) is announcing today that it has negotiated an agreement with its largest noteholder to retire all outstanding convertible debentures currently held by them. Under the terms of the agreement, the...
Authentic Brands sells equity stake that values the company at $12.7 billion, puts IPO on hold

Authentic Brands Inc. announced Monday that it has sold an equity stake in the company to CVC Capital Partners and HPS Investment Partners, a deal that values Authentic Brands at $12.7 billion. BlackRock Long Term Private Capital, which has been the company's largest stakeholder since 2019, will continue to hold that position. General Atlantic, Lion Capital and Shaquille O'Neal will also continue to hold significant positions. The transaction is expected to close in December. Authentic Brands is the parent company to Forever 21 and Nine West, and holds the brand name and rights to icons like Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley. Authentic Brands had filed paperwork to go public, but, with this deal, the company has decided to shelve the IPO. "I think we would have gotten a massive valuation ... maybe even more than what we sold the business for. But guess what? I'd rather be private," said Chief Executive Jamie Salter in a CNBC interview. The Renaissance IPO ETF is up 3.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 25.7% for the period.
Chatham Asset Management offers to acquire R.R. Donnelley

Chatham Asset Management LLC said Tuesday it offered to buy R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co., a marketing and communications company, for $9.10 a share in cash. The offer is supported by a debt commitment letter led by Jefferies Finance LLC in an aggregate amount of up to $1.675 billion. R....
Acosta Signs Agreement to Acquire Premium Retail Services and Broaden Omnichannel Reach

Deal delivers an unparalleled suite of integrated technology solutions designed to drive sales and improve the shopper experience. Acosta, an integrated sales and marketing services provider, announced that it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Premium Retail Services (Premium), a leading provider of tech-enabled retail merchandising, in-store sales and training, advanced analytics, and other purpose-built solutions for omnichannel retail. The acquisition represents another step forward in Acosta’s ongoing commitment to providing an unmatched suite of progressive service offerings for its clients. The combination of Acosta and Premium will provide clients of both companies with superior insights and execution to increase sales and win in the modern retail marketplace.
Waldencast Acquisition Corp. to Acquire Obagi and Milk Makeup

Waldencast Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company founded by two former L’Oréal execs, has entered into definitive simultaneous business combination agreements with skin care brand Obagi and award-winning makeup and skin care brand Milk Makeup. The approximately $1.2 billion three-way transaction is a first step in Waldencast’s strategy to...
Alterola Biotech Inc. Registration Statement Declared Effective

BIRKENHEAD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Alterola Biotech Inc. ('Alterola Biotech' or the 'Company') (OTC PINK:ABTI) a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cannabinoid therapies for the treatment of diseases, having filed its Registration Statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the 19th of October 2021, has been informed that the Registration Statement has been declared effective.
DIC Asset acquire two properties for €139m

Germany-based DIC Asset AG has paid €139 million ($161 million) for two properties in Berlin and Mettmann, Germany. One building houses the Berlin operations center of Deutsche Bahn, which will be managed in an institutional infrastructure fund for third parties, while the other building is a certified multitenant office property in Mettmann (near Düsseldorf) that the company will keep in its own commercial portfolio.
Reliance Industries subsidiary signs agreement to sell assets in Eagleford shale play of Texas, USA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) owned step-down subsidiary Reliance Eagleford Upstream Holding, LP (REUHLP) on Monday announced the signing of agreements with Ensign Operating III, LLC for the sale of its upstream assets in the Eagleford shale play of Texas in the United States of America (USA).
LV= defends decision to back takeover by US private equity firm Bain Capital

Bosses of insurance mutual LV= have defended their backing of a takeover by US private equity firm Bain Capital, arguing that the deal would be the best outcome for members.Board members said on Monday that it would not be fair to ask LV=’s members to make the “significant” investment needed to be made to secure the 178-year-old group’s future.The insurance and pensions provider, formerly known as Liverpool Victoria, has accepted an approach from Bain. However its 271,000 members must vote in favour of the deal in 10 December before it can go ahead.David Barral, senior Independent director of LV=, said...
Rocket Lab to acquire Planetary Systems Corp.

LAS VEGAS — Rocket Lab announced Nov. 15 that it is acquiring Planetary Systems Corporation (PSC), a manufacturer of satellite separation systems, in the second such deal by Rocket Lab in as many months. Rocket Lab said it will purchase Maryland-based PSC for $42 million in cash and 1.72 million...
Empower Clinics Releases Q3 2021 Results with 372% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth

The Company Reports nine-month year-over-year revenue growth of 1,349%. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE November 22, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ('Empower' or the 'Company') an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company, and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory has filed today its consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis, both of which are available at www.SEDAR.com. All financial information in this press release is reported in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
The Power Play by The Market Herald releases new interviews with Highmark Interactive, Zoomd Technologies, American Eagle Gold and Mammoth Resources

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Highmark Interactive, Zoomd Technologies, American Eagle Gold and Mammoth Resources discussing their latest press releases. The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a...
