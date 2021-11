It's time to break out and dust off your arcade sticks and prepare for a weekend of 3v3 battles in The King of Fighters XV open beta. Starting tonight at 7 p.m. Pacific and running until 7 a.m. Pacific on November 22, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners will have the opportunity to go hands-on with eight characters out of the final roster of 39 that will be available at launch. The primary function of this beta will be to test out the online multiplayer before the game releases in a couple of months. For the first time ever, KOF will feature rollback netcode from day one in an effort to improve the general online experience when connecting to individuals over a long distance.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO