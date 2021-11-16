ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Husker Recruit Watch: Hayes' team wins regional title; Raiola goes off for seven TD passes

By CLARK GRELL Lincoln Journal Star
Parsons Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAshton Hayes didn't find the end zone Friday night. He...

Payson Roundup

Seven TD passes too much for Longhorns

No more last-second game-winning touchdown passes. No more 19-play, 99-yard game-winning drives capped by another TD pass in the final minute. After earning the #13 seed in the 16-team AIA 3A State Football Championship with thrilling victories in the final two weeks of the regular season, Payson’s Longhorns ran into a team that ended any chance for a dramatic finish early on Friday night.
PAYSON, AZ
saturdaydownsouth.com

5-star 2023 edge rusher Malik Bryant releases top 10; 3 SEC teams make the cut

One of the country’s top defenders has released his list of finalists. Five-star recruit Malik Bryant, considered the No. 2 edge rusher and No. 17 player in the country by 247Sports, unveiled his Top 10 on his Twitter account on Monday. As you can see below, three SEC schools – Alabama, Florida, and Georgia – are on the list, along with Arizona State, Clemson, Ohio State, Maryland, Miami, Oklahoma, and Oregon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Houma Courier

LSU football recruiting: Which Tigers commits can win a state title?

With high school football playoff games in Louisiana starting Friday, here are five LSU recruits that have the best shot at winning a state title next month. Hill, a three-star recruit at Edna Karr, has the best chance at winning a state title among LSU's 2022 commits. Edna Karr has...
FOOTBALL
Lincoln Journal Star

Husker Recruit Watch: Brahmer, Pierce a win closer to playing at Memorial Stadium

Nebraska tight end recruit Benjamin Brahmer is set to arrive at Memorial Stadium in 2023. He may be playing there much sooner. The Pierce junior hauled in seven passes for 135 yards and a touchdown in his team's 35-28 win against No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood in the Class C-1 state quarterfinals Friday. He also had nine tackles for the defending state champions.
PIERCE, NE
The Independent Newspapers

York girls cross country team wins state title; Dukes cap off undefeated season with another team-first finish

The York girls cross country team put the final stamp on its dominating season by winning the Class 3A state championship last Saturday at Detweiller Park in Peoria. The title is the second in Dukes’ program history; the other coming in 2000. It’s also York’s eighth podium finish in girls cross country (third, second or first). York was state runner-up in 1999 and 2002.
SPORTS
WSLS

Watch: Hidden Valley wins Region 3D Volleyball title

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved. John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.
NFL
Bismarck Tribune

Century sweeps BHS to win West Region volleyball title

Century swept Bismarck 25-17, 25-21, 25-18 in the championship match of the West Region volleyball tournament on Saturday in Watford City. The Demons held a 2-1 advantage on the Patriots previously this season going into the match, but Century got 10 kills and 2.5 blocks en route to earning the top seed out of the West for next week's state tournament in Bismarck.
BISMARCK, ND
Huron Daily Tribune

Ubly defeats Breckenridge to win third straight regional title

The Ubly Bearcats took Herp Field looking for their third consecutive regional title, and walked away with it. The Bearcats were dominant from the start. After winning the toss and receiving the ball, it took less than two minutes for the Bearcats to find the scoreboard. Logan Mueller scored his first touchdown of the night from 30 yards out to take an early 7-0 lead.
FOOTBALL
huskers.com

Huskers Set for NCAA Midwest Regional

The Nebraska cross country team travels to Iowa City, Iowa, for the NCAA Midwest Regional on Friday, Nov. 12. The women's 6K will begin at 11 a.m., with the men's 10K to follow at 12 p.m. The women's field includes 38 teams competing while the men's field features 34 teams...
IOWA CITY, IA

