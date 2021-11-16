ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Loyola-Chicago hosts Chicago State

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 7 days ago

Chicago State (2-0) vs. Loyola of Chicago (2-0) Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State and Loyola of Chicago both look to put winning streaks together ....

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Local
Illinois College Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois College Sports
Chicago, IL
College Sports
Chicago, IL
College Basketball
FOX Sports

Uguak leads Loyola Chicago over Florida Gulf Coast 89-77

CHICAGO (AP) — Aher Uguak had 18 points to lead five Loyola Chicago players in double figures as the Ramblers beat Florida Gulf Coast 89-77 on Saturday. Tom Welch added 15 points for the Ramblers (2-0). Chris Knight chipped in 14, Tate Hall scored 12 and Lucas Williamson had 10.
FLORIDA STATE
on3.com

4-star wideout Barion Brown announcing commitment Wednesday

After a number of interesting turns, the recruitment of Nashville (Tenn.) Pearl-Cohn wide receiver Barion Brown is coming to a close. One of the country’s elite wideouts in this recruiting cycle, Brown announced Monday that he will make his college commitment on Wednesday. Brown is the No. 51 prospect in the 2022 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. On3’s own rankings peg him as a five-star prospect and the No. 23 overall player in the country.
NFL
chatsports.com

Atlantic 10 Makes Savvy Move in Adding MVC's Loyola Chicago

One of college basketball’s mid-major darlings of recent years is on the move. In the latest significant conference realignment move, Loyola Chicago and the Atlantic 10 jointly announced that the Ramblers are joining the league as full members in the 2022–23 season. Loyola departs from the Missouri Valley, the league it joined in 2013 from the Horizon League.
CHICAGO, IL
fgcuathletics.com

Men’s Hoops Set For Saturday Matinee At Loyola Chicago

Game 2 FGCU (1-0) vs. Loyola Chicago (1-0) Date // Time Saturday, Nov. 13 // 2:00 p.m. (1:00 p.m. CT) FORT MYERS, Fla. – After Tuesday's season-opening win over Florida National, the FGCU men's basketball team takes to the road for a Cinderella match-up at Loyola Chicago on Saturday afternoon. The game is set for a 2 PM (1 PM CT) tip and will be televised on NBC Sports Chicago as well as online through ESPN3.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago State#Florida Gulf Coast#Loyola Of Chicago#Division#Ap
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell’s feelings on USC job reportedly revealed

Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell has been mentioned as a potential candidate for the vacant USC job, but the Trojans may have to look elsewhere. John Brice of FootballScoop.com reported on Sunday that Fickell is expected to be “prominently featured” in USC’s coaching search. However, the Bearcats coach has no connections to the West Coast and has not expressed much interest in the Trojans job.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Drew Valentine hired as Loyola-Chicago's new head coach

The Loyola Ramblers have a new head men’s basketball coach, as Drew Valentine will take over the team after the departure of former head coach Porter Moser. Valentine spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach at Loyola. During that time, the Ramblers reached the NCAA Tournament on two occasions, including their Final Four run in the 2018 tournament and their Sweet 16 run this season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

How to watch Loyola Chicago vs. Chicago State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Current Records: Chicago State 2-0; Loyola Chicago 2-0 After a two-game homestand, the Chicago State Cougars will be on the road. They will take on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Joseph J. Gentile Center. Chicago State isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
abc17news.com

Loyola Chicago to join Atlantic 10, leave Missouri Valley

CHICAGO (AP) — Loyola Chicago has accepted an invitation to join the Atlantic 10 Conference and is leaving the Missouri Valley Conference. The move announced Tuesday by the school and leagues takes effect on July 1. Adding Loyola as the conference’s 15th member gives the Atlantic 10 a foothold in Chicago and a boost in men’s basketball. The Ramblers advanced to the Final Four in 2018 and reached the Sweet 16 last season. They are 2-0 under Drew Valentine, who was promoted to head coach after Porter Moser left for Oklahoma. Loyola moved from the Horizon League to the Missouri Valley in 2013, after Creighton left for the Big East.
CHICAGO, IL
flyernews.com

Atlantic 10 adds Flyers’ former conference opponent Loyola-Chicago starting with 2022-23 academic year

Negele Knight (No. 32) navigates around a Loyola-Chicago defender on March 9, 1990, during the Midwestern Collegiate Conference tournament. Photo courtesy of Amy Manfredi, Flyer News archives. The Atlantic 10 announced Tuesday the conference will be adding Loyola University Chicago as the 15th school beginning July 1, 2022. The highest-profile...
COLLEGE SPORTS
insidenu.com

Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern - Loyola-Chicago: TV, radio, streaming

After rolling through their first two opponents, the Northwestern Wildcats (2-0) face off against another Chicago-based for in Loyola-Chicago (1-1). The Ramblers won their opener against Detroit Mercy but were blown out in their second game against DePaul. Broadcast Information. Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Illinois) Game Time: 7:00 p.m. CT.
CHICAGO, IL
wnursports.com

Northwestern takes down Loyola Chicago to start the season 3-0

Northwestern women’s basketball (3-0) defeated the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-2) 63-47 in a Chicagoland showdown that saw many familiar Wildcat faces on the opposing bench. Former Northwestern basketball stars Maggie Lyon and Abi Scheid were back on the Welsh-Ryan court Wednesday night. Lyon is an assistant coach for the Ramblers while Scheid serves as the Director of Basketball Operations. Both had historic Wildcat careers. Lyon ranks seventh all-time for Northwestern in points scored; meanwhile, in her senior season, Scheid shot a monstrous 47.7% from the arc and helped lead the ‘Cats to a Big Ten championship.
CHICAGO, IL
fordhamsports.com

Atlantic 10 Conference Accepts Loyola University Chicago as Full Member Institution

CHICAGO — The Atlantic 10 Conference Presidents Council has formally accepted Loyola University Chicago's application to be the league's 15th member institution. Similar in institutional profile as the other A-10 schools, Loyola combines exceptional academics with a successful athletic program that is nationally competitive. Rambler Athletics sponsors 13 of the A-10's 21 championship sports, and will become official members of the Atlantic 10 on July 1, 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
anonymouseagle.com

Loyola Chicago Joining The Atlantic 10 Reveals Some Big East News

On Tuesday, college sports fans were treated to some pretty big conference realignment news. Loyola Chicago and the Atlantic 10 announced that the Ramblers would be joining the league for the 2022-23 school year. This is notable for Big East fans, as it clearly means that Loyola Chicago will not...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy