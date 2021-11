The Philadelphia Eagles fell to a 3-6 record on Sunday to the Los Angeles Chargers by the score of 24-27. The Eagles defense struggled mightily during this game; the Chargers didn’t punt once. Ultimately, the Eagles offense kept them in the game, tying it up with just over 6 minutes left in the game. Unfortunately, the Chargers then slowly and methodically drove down the field on a 15 play, 64-yard drive to kick a game-winning field goal. The Eagles dropped to 3-6, yet miraculously still hold the 2nd place spot in the NFC East standings. Let’s take a closer look at the Eagles’ performance from this Sunday.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO