ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fidel launches Transaction Stream API

thepaypers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFidel has announced the launch of its Transaction Stream API, which enables developers to connect to real-time payment card data and build corporate expense management platforms and...

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Bitcoin, ether see further declines Monday, while crypto gaming tokens extend rally

Bitcoin was trading near $55,920 Monday afternoon, down 5.8% over the past 24 hours and down 10.6% during the past seven days, according to CoinDesk data. Ether tumbled 6.7% in the past 24 hours, recently trading at around $4,061. It logged a 9.3% loss over the past seven days. The two largest cryptocurrencies have been under pressure since President Joe Biden signed into law on Nov. 15 a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which contains a provision that would require brokers of digital assets to record and report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service starting 2023. Blockchain gaming and Metaverse-related tokens continue to rally after Facebook changed its name to Meta to show its resolution to build a Metaverse. Gala rose about 2.1% over the past 24 hours to $0.4, contributing to a 302% gain over the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap. The Sandbox rallied 12.6% over the past 24 hours to $4.4, with a 60% gain over the past seven days. Decentraland went up 2.9% during the past 24 hours to $3.85, notching a 21% gain over the past seven days.
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Cape partners FrankieOne

Cape and FrankieOne have announced a strategic partnership to help Australia’s SME businesses. According to the official press release, the partnership will create a more seamless onboarding process for mandatory Know Your Customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) checks, making it easier for small businesses to open a Cape account.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Weavr teams up with finway to issue physical and virtual cards for SMEs

Weavr, a technology company that helps businesses to embed financial services into mobile apps and SaaS businesses, has partnered with finway, a finance operating system for SMEs. The finway software provides a solution for SME businesses to process, pay, plan, and control all spending within a company. It incorporates all...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transact#The Visa Offers Platform#Visa#Finance
thepaypers.com

BitWallet teams up with Baanx

BitWallet has partnered with Baanx in an agreement that will bring additional banking services to the BitWallet app as well as broadening the range of cryptocurrencies featured in the app. This partnership will allow BitWallet users easy access to additional cryptocurrency services as well as plans to release traditional banking...
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

KeyBank National Association acquires XUP Payments

US-based KeyBank National Association has announced that it has acquired XUP Payments, a B2B focused digital platform. XUP's technology offers client onboarding and servicing experiences. Its team of engineers has built integrations with processors, 3rd party risk tools, customer relationship management systems, and other fintech services, allowing banks to offer a more integrated payments experience.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

VRP: The Beginning of a New Payments Revolution

Matt Parish from TrueLayer discusses Variable Recurring Payment (VRP) and hopes for the future when it comes to VRPs and Sweeping. In late July 2021, the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced it would require the nine biggest UK banks to implement Variable Recurring Payment (VRP) APIs to enable customers to sweep money between their accounts.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Frollo signs AFG for their Open Banking platform

Frollo has signed AFG as the latest client for their Open Banking platform. Frollo will support AFG in becoming an Accredited Data Recipients (ADR) and deploy the solution to its brokers under the upcoming ‘trusted adviser’ model. AFG will use Frollo’s CDR Gateway to empower consumers by enabling them to...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

MercadoLibre's payment app enables Bitcoin transactions

Ecommerce platform MercadoLibre has announced it will introduce Bitcoin payments via its payment app, MercadoPago, in Brazil. MercadoLibre, which goes by the name MercadoLivre in Brazil, LATAM’s largest company by market capitalisation will allow its customers to buy, sell, and hold Bitcoin. However, it is still unclear whether or not clients will also be able to withdraw their Bitcoins into a self-custody wallet.
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

Stripe gives Europe access to its payments terminal

US-based fintech Stripe has expanded its POS into the UK, France, Ireland, Germany, and the Netherlands, enabling platforms like Shopify and Taxi.de to offer in-person payments. Stripe, which is reportedly heading for a blockbuster IPO, provides a number of different services to businesses centred around digital payments. In the summer...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Eurosystem changes framework for electronic payments

The European Central Bank’s Governing Council has announced a new framework for electronic payments. The new framework aims to make the future payments ecosystem safer and more efficient, as part of the Central Bank’s agenda to promote better integration of the payment systems. The new Eurosystem will utilise an improved...
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

WLTH opens a USD 15 mln Series A

Digital lending and payments fintech WLTH has opened a USD 15 million Series A funding round. It is also in the process of finalising a merger with an undisclosed payments platform. USD 3 million of the Series A raise is set to go to the merger partner to finalise this transaction, according to the company.
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

CUBE to supply regtech services to Revolut

Regtech company CUBE has partnered with financial super app Revolut to provide regulatory technology, with a focus on horizon scanning and managing regulatory change at a global scale. Revolut will have unrestricted access to CUBE’s regulatory intelligence platform, which reportedly monitors the entire regulatory landscape in real time. CUBE’s AI...
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

FSS partners BRAC Bank to catalyse digital commerce growth

FSS (Financial Software and Systems) has partnered with BRAC Bank to catalyse the growth of digital commerce in the country. This partnership will enable FSS to provide its Omni-channel Acquiring Platform to BRAC Bank to onboard merchants and enable digital payment acceptance across multiple touchpoints. FSS Omni-channel Acquiring Platform consolidates online,...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Lydia, Bitpanda partner to launch trading service

Lydia has agreed to a deal to offer crypto and stock trading to its 5.5 million users through a white label deal with Bitpanda, according to AltFi. Lydia will use Bitpanda’s API-driven infrastructure to give their customers 24/7 access to investing with trades executed through the former’s platform. The France-based banking challenger, which counts a third of 18-35 year olds in France as users, was launched in 2013. Lydia doesn’t hold a banking license but is increasingly positioning itself in the increasingly popular ‘super app’ category, says AltFi.
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Crypto.com exchange launches OTC solution

Crypto.com has launched an OTC Portal for institutional and VIP clients in the Crypto.com Exchange. The portal makes it possible for these users to receive instant quotations for over-the-counter (OTC) block trades, which is traditionally carried out manually. This solution enables large-volume traders to buy or sell trading pairs at...
RETAIL
thepaypers.com

DeFinity partners with Alpha Impact

DeFinity has partnered with cryptocurrency copy-trading platform Alpha Impact to distribute AI powered market anomaly signals covering a dozen digital assets. DeFinity is a financial technology firm powered and owned by DMALINK and WeOwn. DeFinity is an institutional digital asset ECN and DeFi marketplace for fiat Foreign Exchange, Cryptocurrencies and central bank digital currencies (CBDC).
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Grab and McDonald's Singapore announce partnership expansion

Southeast-Asian tech company Grab and McDonald’s Singapore have announced new features for their partnership, in addition to food delivery. The transportation and food delivery company together with fast food chain McDonald’s Singapore now cover payment, logistics, and advertising features, in attempt to explore growth opportunities beyond the mature delivery market.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy