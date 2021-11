On both sides of the ball, the injury bug has been a merciless one for the Green Bay Packers this season after their 2020 campaign saw them stay relatively healthy. That's been far from the case these last three months. The latest blow has been dealt, and it comes in the form of losing 31-year-old Whitney Mercilus to a torn biceps that will keep him shelved for the remainder of the year.

