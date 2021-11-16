ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

BioLargo's Third Quarterly Report for 2021 Details Progress of PFAS Technology Commercialization and Ongoing Partnerships

Cover picture for the articleWESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable cleantech technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, filed its latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the SEC yesterday (www.biolargo.com/sec-filings). The company has summarized some of the most important points from the report...

#Pfas#Water Contamination#Clean Water#Sec#Aos
