Bolton church holds turkey drive Sunday

BOLTON — St. George’s Episcopal Church is hosting its ninth annual “Turkey and Thirty” food collection event this Sunday to benefit families with food insecurity.

The food drive is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Nov. 21, at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 1150 Boston Turnpike. The collection is one of several in the region sponsored by Connecticut Foodshare.

The collection will be held in the parking lot of the church. Frozen turkeys and checks payable to Connecticut Foodshare will be accepted at the event.

For details call 860-643-9203